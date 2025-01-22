British crime dramedy Brassic is officially ending. Deadline reports that the beloved Sky series, which is also one of the pay television channel’s longest-running scripted series, is coming to an end after seven seasons. Starring Joe Gilgun and Michelle Keegan, the series premiered on Sky One in the U.K. in 2019 and follows the lives of Vinnie (Gilgun) and his friends in the fictional town of Hawley. Since its premiere, Brassic has gone on to become one of Sky’s most popular shows.

“Since Brassic arrived on our screens in 2019, it has become Sky’s most successful comedy ever,” a Sky spokesperson said in a statement. “Fans very quickly became attached to this dynamic group of friends, as they found unconventional ways to win at life in northern suburbia. We would like to thank Joe Gilgun, Danny Brocklehurst and the whole cast and crew – past and present – for bringing us all a truly iconic series, which we’ve loved for its special mix of hilarity and heart.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Play video

“When Joe Gilgun and I sat down to create Brassic, we couldn’t have imagined, in our wildest dreams, that we would do seven series and gather such a loyal and loving fan base,” co-creator Danny Brocklehurst added. “It’s been a complete joy to create this eccentric world, but all good things must come to an end, and we want to stop while we are still riding high. Maybe they can finally give us that BAFTA.”

As of now, a premiere date for Season 7 has not been released, but those in the States will have to wait a while. Only the first four seasons of Brassic are available on Peacock, and it’s unknown when more episodes will be dropping. Since the series is ending, though, the wait might be better than watching it actually end. At the very least, this just means that there are still three total seasons to look forward to in the U.S., but a Season 7 premiere date for Sky will likely be coming soon.

Brassic is created by Brocklehurst and Joe Gilgun, who also serve as executive producers alongside David Livingstone and Jon Montague. Aside from Gilgun and Michelle Keegan, the series also currently stars Tom Hanson, Aaron Heffernan, Ryan Sampson, Parth Thakerar, Seve Evets, Dominic West, Bronagh Gallagher, Joanna Higson, Neil Ashton, Bhavna Limbachia, Greg Davies, and Imelda Staunton.