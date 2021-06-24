'Beat Shazam': How to Appear on Music Game Show

✖

Have you ever wanted to be on Beat Shazam? Well it's not as hard as you may think to become a contestant on the popular game show. While most shows request that the applicant send in a video, with Beat Shazam, there's no need to worry about getting camera ready. Instead, selling yourself via a questionaire is how they roll.

Instead of filming yourself giving a description of your personality, filling it out online is how to get your foot in the door. "Please answer all questions honestly and to the best of your ability," the application online reads according to Distractify.com. "In reviewing the information you provide as part of the screening process, all relevant circumstances will be considered. The more detailed information you tell us about yourself, the better!" Producers of the Fox game show already have a solid idea of that they need and what they're looking for, so being detailed is the key.

Hopeful individuals will send in basic information including their name, email and employer, but also an up-to-date photo and a potential teammate in mind. Contestants do need to be at least 18 years or older, and providing producers with more details about yourself, the better. If you're selected, you'll have a phone call with producers before they make their final picks.

If you're not someone who wants to be on live television, there's still an opportunity to participate and win cash from home! During an interview with PopCulture.com, host Corinne Foxx noted how it's a "blessing" to get to work with her dad, Jamie Foxx on the show and their new Netflix series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!. While she may be his sidekick on Beat Shazam, she played the role of his boss on their Netflix show, something she had fun with. "Yes, I was his boss and it was fun to have the tables turned," she said. Foxx and her father "creatively just click" so it only adds more value to their craft.

"He really believes in me and my little sister [Annalise Bishop], and so he fully trusted me with a lot of big decisions and would refer to me," she explained. "It was like, 'If Corinne said it, I'll do it.' And I was like, 'Wow.' So that's the key dads, just do whatever your daughter says," she joked. Their hit show went straight to No. 1 on Netflix and the young actress says she just felt so honored that viewers are loving it so far.