'Barney's New Look Slammed by Fans Ahead of Franchise Reboot

Barney the dinosaur of Barney & Friends is getting a reboot, but social media has some notes on his new design. On Monday, Mattel Television announced a new series featuring Barney with a brand-new design. Commentators of all ages had a lot to say about this plan many preferred Barney's old look.

The revived Barney franchise will launch in 2024 with a mixture of TV shows, streaming content and movies, according to a report by Variety. Sources at Mattel also confirmed that accompanying merchandising campaigns are already underway, including clothing, books and more. The company is even working on apparel and accessories featuring the "classic Barney" look, which will be aimed at adult fans who grew up on the original series. That's good news, as the response to the Barney redesign was harsh on social media.

They really rebranded Barney pic.twitter.com/uRidIJs0Tk — Dexerto (@Dexerto) February 14, 2023

This franchise will reportedly be animated – or, at least, the character Barney will be animated. That alone has turned off many people who grew up on the live-action series featuring human actors in flamboyant costumes. Beyond that, we don't know much about the new franchise, but everything we've heard sounds like it will be similar enough to the 1990s series – albeit updated with current technology.

Still, Barney was always a figure that viewers of all ages loved to scorn, and it seems like not much has changed in that regard. Here's a look at what people on social media are saying so far.