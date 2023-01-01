Barbara Walters Dead: How ABC Will Honor Legendary Journalist

ABC News will honor legendary journalist Barbara Walters this holiday weekend with two specials – Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20 on ABC and The View Honors Barbara Walters on ABC News Live. Walters' ABC news career began in 1976 and continued with her role as co-host and chief correspondent for 20/20 for 25 years. She created The View as a co-host in 1997 and left the show upon her retirement in 2014. According to the network, per Deadline, Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 2020 will feature Walters' most iconic and groundbreaking interviews, along with never-before-seen footage of Walters behind-the-scenes, and interviews with Bob Iger, David Muir, Diane Sawyer, Deborah Roberts, Robin Roberts, and George Stephanopoulos, among others. During the ABC News profile, Walters' life and legacy will be explored, including her pioneering role as the first woman to lead network morning and evening newscasts. On Sunday, Jan. 1, ABC will air Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Hulu the next day.

The network states that The View Honors Barbara Walters "reflects on Walters' legendary interviews, unforgettable moments from The View and how she inspired generations of women to follow the trail she blazed for them. Walters shares an honest and vulnerable look at her childhood, raising her daughter, family life and the demands of her career. The special celebrates the best of Walters on The View, from unexpected moments to her fierce journalistic instincts, and looks back on her emotional final days as co-host, including her last episode where 25 female journalists surprised the woman who led the way. And finally, in her own words Walters says goodbye to the show she created."

ABC News Live will broadcast The View Honors Barbara Walters throughout the weekend, including Sunday at 8 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. ET, and later that day on Hulu. Walters passed away on Dec. 30 at the age of 93 in New York City. It is unclear what caused Walters' death, and she had been living out of the public eye for years, with only a few sharing her condition on social media. During her life, Walters was married four times to three different men, but she was not married at the time of her death and is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Dena Guber.