HBO Releases First Teaser Trailer For ‘Ballers’ Season 3

After a long off-season, HBO‘s hit series Ballers is finally ready to return. The first teaser for the new episodes has finally been released, and it’s obvious that the ante has officially been upped.

Right off the bat, the trailer features a cameo from Steph Curry, one of the biggest names in all of sports. Viewers go on to learn that Spencer, played by America’s favorite leading man Dwayne Johnson, is looking to go global with his management company.

Miami is no longer big enough to hold Spencer, Joe, and the rest of their company. They’re moving on to bigger, and hopefully better things. The only problem is that they seem to have lost themselves in the process.

When Ballers began a couple of years ago, Spencer was an ex-NFL player trying to make a living helping younger players with their finances. What this trailer made clear is that the character has gotten too big now, and he’s not exactly the guy he used to be.

Alongside Johnson, the series stars Rob Corddry, John David Washington, Donovan W. Carter, Omar Benson Miller, Troy Garity, and Jazmyn Simon.

The third season of Ballers will premiere on HBO on July 23, and is scheduled for 10 episodes. You can watch the full trailer above!

