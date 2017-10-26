‘Bad Boys’ TV Series in the Works

A Bad Boys spinoff TV series is currently in the works, but it won’t center around the franchise’s beloved leading duo.

The untitled project will instead center on Special Agent Sydney “Syd” Burnett, Gabrielle Union‘s character in Bad Boys II, according to Deadline. It’s currently being pitched to networks, but no one was picked it up yet.

Union is slated to star in the project, but franchise stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, who respectively played detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, are not attached.

The project is being spearheaded by the film’s original producer Jerry Bruckheimer, along with Doug Belgrad’s 2.0 Entertainment and Primary Wave Entertainment. Primary Wave is Union’s management company, and the potential spin-off is one of their first pitched projects since appointing former NBC Universal Exec Jeff Gaspin as president.

The project’s producers are Bruckheimer, Gaspin, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed and Union manger, Jeff Morron.

As for a potential third Bad Boys film, fans shouldn’t get their hopes up.

The project was pulled from Sony’s schedule and Lawrence doesn’t think another installment is in the cards.

“I don’t think we’re going to get one, not the way everything’s turning out,” Lawrence previously said. “Will is off doing another movie, and I don’t think it’s going to happen.”