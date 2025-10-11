‘Atypical’ Star Joins ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ in Series Regular Role

The Walking Dead: Dead City’s cast is continuing to expand for Season 3.

Deadline reports that Atypical and Task star Raúl Castillo has joined the AMC drama as a series regular.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As of now, not much is known about the role, other than that his name is Luis. He joins leads Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, as well as fellow Dead City newbies Aimee Garcia and Jimmi Simpson. The series, which premiered in 2023, follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) as they travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, which has been cut off from the mainland.

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

In Season 3, “Maggie and Negan finally put aside their differences to build the first thriving community in Manhattan since the apocalypse, but when chaos in the city begins to arise, they are forced to question: have they learned from their old wounds or will their dark past spell doom for the entire city?”

The cast is not the only thing changing for Season 3. When AMC renewed the series over the summer, it was revealed that a new showrunner will be brought on. Dead City creator Eli Jorné is stepping down as showrunner, while Sean Hoffman will be stepping up. He served as co-executive producer and writer on The Walking Dead for three years.

(Photo by Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)

Raúl Castillo is best known for his roles as Nick in Netflix’s Atypical, Richie Donado Ventura in the HBO series Looking, Amos in the FX on Hulu miniseries Class of ’09, and Mikey Guzman in Army of the Dead. He can currently be seen in the HBO crime drama Task, which premiered on Sept. 7. Additional credits include American Horror Stories, Vida, Seven Seconds, The Girl, Smile 2, Hustle, Wrath of Man, Knives Out, Cold Weather, and Amexicano, among others.

As of now, it’s unknown when The Walking Dead: Dead City will premiere, but production is currently underway in Boston. Season 2 only came to an end in June, but since filming is happening now, it’s quite possible that Season 3 will premiere sometime in 2026. However, nothing has been confirmed. The wait will be worth it, though, if it means fans will be reuniting with Maggie and Negan once again in the near future. It’s also possible that more casting news will be on the way, but again, fans will just have to wait.