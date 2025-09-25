‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Adds ‘Westworld’ Star

The Walking Dead: Dead City is getting a new cast member.

Deadline reports that Westworld star Jimmi Simpson has been cast in a series regular role opposite Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Exact details surrounding Simpson’s character have not been shared, but he will be playing someone named Dillard. Production on the upcoming third season of the Walking Dead spinoff is underway in Boston. Simpson also joins Gaius Charles, Željko Ivanek, Lisa Emery, Logan Kim, and Keir Gilchrist. Lucifer star Aimee Garcia is also joining the series regular cast for Season 3.

AMC renewed Dead City for Season 3 in July, and it came with some changes. Creator Eli Jorné is stepping down as showrunner, while Seth Hoffman will be stepping up for the third season. However, Hoffman is no stranger to The Walking Dead Universe, having spent three years as a co-executive producer and writer on the Mothership series, which ended in 2022 after 11 seasons.

In the upcoming third season, “Maggie and Negan finally put aside their differences to build the first thriving community in Manhattan since the apocalypse, but when chaos in the city begins to arise, they are forced to question: have they learned from their old wounds or will their dark past spell doom for the entire city?”

Jimmi Simpson is best known for his role as William in Westworld. He was part of the series regular cast for the first season, recurred in the second season, and guest starred in the third. He is also known for his role as Ryan Holder in the Apple TV+ thriller Dark Matter, which was renewed for Season 2. Other credits include Herbie: Fully Loaded, Zodiac, Date Night, White House Down, Studio 666, 24, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Late Show with David Letterman, Breakout Kings, Psych, Pachinko, and Star Wars: The Bad Batch. He will next be seen in the upcoming film Home Delivery.

As of now, a premiere date for Season 3 of The Walking Dead: Dead City has not been announced, but since it’s still in production, it might still be a while. At the very least, fans can watch the first season on Netflix, and can look forward to Season 2 coming to the streamer soon after Netflix and AMC extended their deal.