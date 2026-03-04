Ashley Tisdale Lands CBS Role After Mom-Group Drama

Ashley Tisdale is setting her sights on comedy after the mom-group drama.

Deadline reports that the former Disney star will be starring in and executive producing the multi-camera You’re Only Young Twice.

In development at CBS and CBS Studios, the comedy follows Emily (Tisdale) and Alex, “who got pregnant and married in high school, but now they’re 35, and their kid is starting college. That means they can get divorced and start life all over again while they’re still young enough to enjoy it. Newly divorced empty-nesters, they stumble through dating, co-parenting, and maybe a second chance at love.”

You’re Only Young Twice is written by Tommy Johnagin, who also executive produces with Tisdale and Mandy Summers. The project comes at an interesting time in Tisdale’s life, as she’s recently been making headlines for some comments she made about the “toxic mom group” she was part of that also included Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, and Meghan Trainor. Now she is putting her focus towards something else, her first multi-camera comedy since starring in 2020’s Carol’s Second Act with Patricia Heaton, which was also on CBS.

Tisdale is best known for her roles on Disney Channel, such as Maddie Fitzpatrick on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Sharpay Evans in the High School Musical trilogy and Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure, and Candace Flynn in Phineas and Ferb. She recently reprised her voice role as Candacein the long-awaited fifth season of Phineas and Ferb, which had its finale in January. At least one more season is expected, along with a new movie.

Additional credits include Merry Happy Whatever, Skylanders Academy, Charming, Ginger Snaps, Young & Hungry, Clipped, Playing It Cool, Sabrina: Secrets of a Teenage Witch, Saving Santa, Scary Movie 5, Hellcats, Aliens in the Attic, and Picture This. Along with acting, Tisdale has also released three albums, her most recent being 2019’s Symptoms, which was her first album in 10 years.

Additional information on You’re Only Young Twice has not been revealed, including who will be joining Tisdale as Alex. Since it is only in development at CBS, it might be a while until it’s revealed whether it’s moving forward or not, but since the ball has started rolling, it’s possible more details will be announced in the coming months.