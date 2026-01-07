Hilary Duff’s Husband Responds to Ashley Tisdale’s ‘Toxic Mom Group’ Essay

Hilary Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, is weighing in on Ashley Tisdale’s essay about leaving a “toxic mom group.”

Koma, 38, took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday to share a photo of his own head edited onto Tisdale’s The Cut cover shoot alongside the parody headline, “When You’re The Most Self Obsessed Tone Deaf Person On Earth, Other Moms Tend To Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers,” and a sub-headline that read, “A Mom Group Tell All Through A Father’s Eyes.”

“Read my new interview with @TheCut,” Koma wrote alongside the fake cover.

Koma’s post comes after Tisdale, 40, published a personal essay in The Cut on Monday that detailed her experience with a “toxic mom group,” the members of which she did not name.

“As I increasingly felt left out, I remembered something. Or rather, someone,” Tisdale wrote in the essay. “During the early days of the group, there was another mom who often wasn’t included. I’d picked up on hints of a weird dynamic, but at the time, I didn’t dwell on it too much. I was just so happy to have found these incredible, smart, funny women.”

The High School Musical alum continued, “Now it seemed that this group had a pattern of leaving someone out. And that someone had become me. Why me? The truth is, I don’t know and I probably never will.”

Tisdale encouraged people in a similar situation to make an exit, just as she had. “If a mom group consistently leaves you feeling hurt, drained or left out, it’s not the mom group for you,” the former Disney Channel star wrote. “Choosing to step away doesn’t make you mean or judgmental. It makes you honest with yourself. It’s also worth remembering that friendships, like all relationships, have seasons.”

The essay prompted speculation that Tisdale was discussing her group of celebrity mom friends, which included Meghan Trainor, Mandy Moore, and Duff; however, a rep for the star denied to TMZ that the essay was about those famous moms.