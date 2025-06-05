Beloved Series Returns After 10-Year Hiatus

Hey Ferb, I know what we’re gonna do today!

On Thursday night, Disney Channel’s Phineas and Ferb will be kicking off its long-awaited fifth season.

The animated series centers on the titular step-brothers and their friends as they make crazy inventions while their big sister constantly tries to bust them. Additionally, their pet platypus is actually a secret agent who tries to stop a mad scientist who also makes crazy inventions in the hopes of doing something bad to the tri-state area. Phineas and Ferb initially aired a special preview back in August 2007, following the premiere of High School Musical 2, before officially premiering in early 2008.

Created by Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, Phineas and Ferb’s voice cast includes Vincent Martella, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, David Errigo Jr., Ashley Tisdale, Dee Bradley Baker, Povenmire, Alyson Stoner, Maulik Pancholy, Bobby Gaylor, Caroline Rhea, Richard O’Brien, Marsh, Tyler Alexander Mann, Kelly Hu, Mitchel Musso, and Olivia Olson. Martella, Errigo, Tisdale, Stoner, Rhea, and Baker will be reprising their voice roles of Phineas Flynn, Ferb Fletcher, Candace Flynn, Isabella Garcia-Shapiro, Linda Flynn-Fletcher, and Perry the Platypus, respectively.

The series’ initial run lasted for four seasons, ending in 2015. It spawned a Disney Channel Original Movie in 2010, Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension, and a Disney+ film, Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe, in 2019.

Disney announced in 2023 that a revival of Phineas and Ferb with 40 episodes across two seasons was in the works. The fifth season is officially set to premiere tonight with two episodes at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Channel and Disney XD. The first 10 episodes will subsequently release on Friday on Disney+.

Per Disney, the new season of Phineas and Ferb “will follow the inventive stepbrothers as they tackle another 104 days of summer. Candace is more determined than ever to finally bust her little brothers while their pet platypus, Perry, continues to lead a double life as the suave Agent P, whose sole mission is to thwart Dr. Doofenshmirtz from taking over the tristate area.”

The new season of Phineas and Ferb has been a long time coming, and with it being summer, it couldn’t have come at a better time. Just from the looks of the trailer, it seems like not much has changed aside from some very small changes with the animation but other that, it will be like the show people grew up with. And it all starts tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Channel.