Mandy Moore Praises Hilary Duff’s Husband Matthew Koma After He Slams Ashley Tisdale’s ‘Toxic Mom Group’ Essay

High School Musical standout Ashley Tisdale has come under fire for a recent essay she wrote for The Cut in which she detailed leaving a mom group she says was riddled with toxicity. The Disney alum didn’t name any names, but sources would go on to reveal Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff were included in the group.

Now, Hilary Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, has entered the chat. And he’s on the side of the alleged toxic moms remaining in the group.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a photo posted to his Instagram Stories, he captioned it, “When You’re The Most Self Obsessed Tone Deaf Person On Earth, Other Moms Tend To Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers,” with a sub-headline that read, “A Mom Group Tell All Through A Father’s Eyes.”

Moore is happy about Koma’s response. She went to his band’s concert where they performed a cover of her old song and she praised him as “one [of] the most talented and generous humans I’m lucky to know,” which was shared on her Instagram Stories.

In the essay, Tisdale says she exited the group because she was constantly belittled and left feeling less than. “If a mom group consistently leaves you feeling hurt, drained or left out, it’s not the mom group for you,” Tisdale wrote. “Choosing to step away doesn’t make you mean or judgmental. It makes you honest with yourself. It’s also worth remembering that friendships, like all relationships, have seasons.”

She remembered being axed out slowly, realizing she was no longer being invited to group hangouts. Initially, she ignored it. “We were all busy, life was hectic. I told myself it was all in my head and it wasn’t a big deal,” Tisdale wrote. But after the third or fourth time she saw photos on social media of her friends together without her, she says she realized things were intentional.

Duff and Moore reportedly feel blindsided by everything. “They all feel blindsided and hurt by Ashley speaking out the way she did,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the circle of friends. “From their perspective, they believed the group was supportive and coming from a good place, and they never thought there was any bad intent behind how things played out.”