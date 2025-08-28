Arielle Kebbel Lands Big New TV Role After ‘Rescue: HI-Surf’ Cancellation

Arielle Kebbel has landed a big new TV role.

Months after Fox canceled lifeguard drama Rescue: HI-Surf, the actress was quick to find another job as she’s been added to the cast for the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff, Y: Marshals.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Variety reports that Kebbel joins six other new cast members in Y: Marshals, a new series centering on Luke Grimes’ Kayce Dutton. In a series regular role, she is set to play Belle, a member of the U.S. Marshals. Kebbel is one of four new stars joining the Yellowstone universe, with the remaining three reprising their roles from the original series. A premiere date for Y: Marshals has not been announced, but it will air sometime during midseason 2026 on CBS.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)

In the new series, Kayce has left the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, joining an elite “unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.”

It was first reported in March that CBS was eyeing a Kayce spinoff just months after Yellowstone ended. The network revealed in May that it had officially ordered Y: Marshals to series, bringing Kayce Dutton and Grimes back into the fold. Along with Grimes and Kebbel, the cast for Y: Marshals includes Gil Birmingham, Brett Cullen, Brecken Merrill, Mo Brings Plenty, Ash Santos, Tatanka Means, and Logan Marshall-Green.

Kebbel most recently portrayed lifeguard Emily “Em” Wright in the short-lived Fox drama Rescue: HI-Surf. The series premiered last fall and was canceled after one season earlier this year. She is also known for her roles in John Tucker Must Die, The Grudge 2, Aquamarine, 9-1-1, the After franchise, Ballers, Midnight, Texas, Fifty Shades Freed, The Vampire Diaries, and 90210, among others. Y: Marshals is not the only project that Kebbel has coming out soon. She’s starring in the upcoming I Can Only Imagine sequel alongside Milo Ventimiglia, Dennis Quaid, and Sophie Skelton, as well as the television film Love is a Dog’s Best Friend.

More information about Y: Marshals and exact details about the characters should be revealed soon, but the wait will be worth it. The new series is set to premiere in 2026 on CBS. All five seasons of Yellowstone are streaming on Peacock.