'Young Rock' Fate Revealed at NBC

A decision on the NBC series Young Rock has been made. On Friday, NBC announced that the show, which is based on the life of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has been canceled after three seasons. The network also revealed that it is canceling the series Grand Crew, which has been on NBC for two seasons. Separately, NBC picked up the comedy St. Denis Medical, which stars Wendi McLendon-Covey and David Alan Grier. A decision has not been made on the series American Auto.

Season 3 of Young Rock saw a decline in linear rating compared to the second season, according to Deadline. The third season averaged 1.4 million viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Season 2 averaged 2.23 million and a 0.39 rating. The most-watched season was the first, averaging three million viewers per episode with a 0.62 rating. Season 3 premiered in November and lasted until February.

Young Rock focuses on different chapters of Johnson's life. The former WWE Superstar is known for what he did in the professional wrestling world and the movie industry, but the series takes a closer look at how he became the man he is today. Johnson stars in Young Rock along with Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Ana Tuisila, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Fasitua Amosa, John Tui and Matthew Willig.

Before Season 3 premiered, PopCulture.com spoke to the cast about what fans could expect from what are now the final episodes of the series. "I think this season is bigger and better than before," Bradley Constant, who plays teenage Dwayne, said. And I know that's a typical thing to say, but I think we've really been building up to something, and I think this season we're finally really hitting that. And there's this cohesiveness between each era now that's slowly becoming a thing now where even Dwayne's storyline, he's not running for president anymore and everything is really building up to this climax, it feels like in a way. So yeah, a lot of excitement. A lot of wrestling."

Young Rock was created by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang. The duo along with Johnson, Dany Garcia, Jennifer Carreras, Hiram Garcia and Brian Gerwitz served as executive producers.