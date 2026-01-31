Another ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Sets ‘Boston Blue’ Appearance

Another Reagan is coming to Boston Blue.

According to TV Insider, Len Cariou will reprise his Blue Bloods role as Henry Reagan in an upcoming episode.

The news was revealed by lead Donnie Wahlberg during a Television Critics Association panel on Tuesday. Cariou’s episode will air in April and will be the 13th episode of the season. He will be the third guest star from Blue Bloods to appear. Bridget Moynahan reprised her role as Erin Reagan in the series premiere and is confirmed to return later this season. Meanwhile, Marisa Ramirez has been recurring as Maria Baez as she and Danny continue to deal with their long-distance relationship.

Pictured: Len Cariou as Henry Reagan (Photo by John Paul Filo/CBS via Getty Images)

Cariou, 86, portrayed retired Commissioner Henry Reagan on all 14 seasons of Blue Bloods. What will bring Henry to Boston remains to be seen, but with his episode airing in April, it’s possible more information will be released in the coming weeks. Regardless of the reason, it will be nice to see him again, over a year after Blue Bloods ended.

It can be assumed that more Blue Bloods appearances will be coming to Boston Blue. Many fans are likely wondering about Tom Selleck, though, and when previously asked about returning as Frank Reagan, he said, “I don’t know if I would do Boston Blue.” He continued, “That’s another show. I think it’s partly my lot in my life to make sure Blue Bloods has its place in television history, but I don’t think it’s my lot in life to keep playing Frank Reagan.”

Pictured: Donnie Wahlberg, Len Cariou. (Photo by John Paul Filo/CBS via Getty Images)

Even if no other Blue Bloods stars return in these remaining Season 1 episodes, there will be plenty of chances. Boston Blue has secured an early renewal and will be coming back for Season 2 on the 2026-2027 schedule. The renewal is not so surprising, as Boston Blue has remained at the top of the chart on CBS in Blue Bloods’ former time slot.

Meanwhile, Boston Blue is on its winter hiatus until Feb. 27. Co-creator Brandon Sonnier previously teased a “very emotional” midseason premiere. He told TVLine the series will “come back to the moment where we leave off… Jonah is standing there covered in blood, Danny is asking for a BPD badge, Lena is wondering what the hell happened, and Sean is in the mix.” Additionally, the episode “offers closure to this chapter of the Silvers’ lives, but it also opens up new paths, new relationships, and new directions moving forward.”