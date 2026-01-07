‘Boston Blue’ Co-Creator Teases ‘Very Emotional’ Winter Premiere

Boston Blue may not be coming back until next month, but the winter premiere is very much anticipated.

The fall finale ended on a major cliffhanger that will make the midseason premiere “very emotional,” says co-creator Brandon Sonnier.

In the Blue Bloods offshoot’s final episode of 2025, Jonah (Marcus Scribner) may or may not have killed killer Ronan Flaherty. He was hopped up on emotions as Ronan, who killed Jonah’s father, Ben, walked free. Jonah was out for revenge, but by the time Lena (Sonequa Martin-Green), Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), and Sean (Mika Amonsen) caught up with him, Ronan was already dead, with multiple gunshot wounds in his chest, as Jonah was covered in blood.

Pictured (L-R): Ernie Hudson as Reverend Edwin Peters and Marcus Scribner as Jonah Silver Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS

Sonnier told TVLine that when the show picks back up again, it will “come back to the moment where we leave off… Jonah is standing there covered in blood, Danny is asking for a BPD badge, Lena is wondering what the hell happened, and Sean is in the mix.” He also said that the episode will be “very emotional” as it “offers closure to this chapter of the Silvers’ lives, but it also opens up new paths, new relationships, and new directions moving forward.”

This is an emotional time for the Silvers, who have been struggling to move forward following Ben’s murder. So when Ronan was announced to be free, it was like they could no longer rest. It’s still unclear what exactly happened between Ronan and Jonah, but it seems like the winter premiere will be covering just that and more while also closing this very tough chapter for the Silvers.

Meanwhile, fellow co-creator Brandon Margolis teased that Mariss Ramirez’s Maria Baez will return as she and Danny continue their long-distance relationship. Plus, more Reagans are expected to pop up, but it won’t be Danny’s eldest son, Jack (Tony Terraciano), who is confirmed to be in Africa for Doctors Without Borders. The second half of Boston Blue’s freshman season is already making out to be an emotional run, and there is no telling what will go down. Fans will have to tune in to the midseason premiere on Friday, Feb. 27 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+, where all episodes of Season 1 are available.