‘Boston Blue’ Will See ‘Blue Bloods’ Reunion

Boston Blue will be bringing back Blue Bloods’ Marisa Ramirez for another reunion this month.

Detective Maria Baez will make her third appearance on Boston Blue in Episode 6 of the Blue Bloods CBS spinoff, airing Nov. 21, and this time, she’ll be sticking around for an entire episode.

In the episode, titled “Code of Ethics,” Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez are back on the case together again, marking the first time Blue Bloods fans will see the pair working together since they officially made their relationship romantic.

Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez and Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan in “Code of Ethics” (Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)

“With an assist from NYPD’s Maria Baez, Danny and Lena hunt down a serial home invader,” the official episode description teases. “Sean’s budding romance faces unexpected complications. Meanwhile, Mae (Gloria Reuben) and Sarah (Maggie Lawson) uncover a troubling leak that could upend the justice system.”

Ramirez’s Baez has already made two brief appearances on Boston Blue following her run on Blue Bloods from 2013 to 2024. In the series premiere of Boston Blue, Danny revealed to eager fans that his relationship with Baez had finally become romantic, and she returned in Episode 3 for another cameo.

After the end of Blue Bloods, Boston Blue followed Det. Danny Reagan’s move from New York to Boston, where his son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), has launched his own law enforcement career with the Boston Police Department.

Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez in “Code of Ethics” (Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)

Now, the former Brooklynite is starting a new chapter in his police career with his new work partner, Detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), whose family members include District Attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Police Superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor, the Rev. Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson). All the while, Baez has remained back in New York.

Prior to the Boston Blue premiere, Wahlberg hinted at the spinoff while sharing what he hoped would be the future of his Blue Bloods character during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I would have Danny Reagan walk right into his next chapter of his life, maybe in a different place doing a similar job and perhaps with someone from the current cast,” he said in December 2024. “But I want him to not be too far from the family so that he could still see them and spend time with them, but maybe to see what life has in store for him now that his boys have gone off and he’s empty-nesting and his wife’s gone. Maybe he can see what the future holds for him on his own. As long as he can visit the family sometimes. Does that sound like a tease for a spinoff?”

Boston Blue airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.