Kim Cattrall Reveals Her One Condition for Returning to 'Sex and the City' Reboot

Kim Cattrall had one condition when it came to making her highly-anticipated And Just Like That... cameo. The actress, 66, who reprises her iconic Sex and the City role of Samantha Jones in the reboot's Season 2 finale, opened up about how she came to make an unexpected cameo during Wednesday's episode of The View.

"It's very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, 'What can we do?' and I went, 'Hmm, Let me get creative,'" Cattrall shared. "And one of those things was to get Pat Field back because I just thought that if I'm going to come back, I gotta come back with that Samantha style. I gotta push it. And we did." Field is well-known for her work costuming the cast of Sex and the City throughout the original series and its two spinoff movies, but notably didn't return for And Just Like That.... Field did make an exception for Cattrall, however, and returned to give Samantha her signature style.

Cattrall filmed her cameo on March 22 in New York City, Variety reported, noting that she did so "without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series," including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, as well as series creator Michael Patrick King. In Cattrall's Season 2 finale cameo, her character will reportedly speak with Carrie Bradshaw on the phone.

Parker has long dismissed rumors of a feud between herself and Cattrall, addressing her former co-star's cameo during an interview with Australia's Sunrise. "It was an idea that we had that was really about our 25 years, and celebrating that," said Parker, 58. "She had surfaced in the first season, but this [is] simply taking those texts and it puts a face with it. A gorgeous face, that we love, and that the audience has loved. It's just a quick pop, it's just a phone call. And it's very much familiar."

Following the Season 1 finale of And Just Like That..., Parker told Variety that she didn't think she would be open to Cattrall rejoining the cast "because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared." The actress added, "I haven't participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know." And Just Like That... Season 2 is streaming now on Max.