Late Actor Willie Garson's 'And Just Like That' Character Stanford Gets Unexpected Ending

Late actor Willie Garson's And Just Like That character Stanford Blatch just got an unexpected ending. Garson passed away in September 2021 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. The star appeared in many iconic TV shows but was often most well-known for his role as Stanford on Sex and the City. [Please note: And Just Like That Season 2 spoilers lie below.]

In Season 1, Episode 3 of the series, it was revealed that Stanford left for Tokyo without telling Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), his best friend for the past few decades. Following the death of her husband, Mr. Big, Stanford explained in a letter that he couldn't face Carrie and cause her any more sadness. "Dearest Carrie, By the time you read this I'll be in Tokyo. I couldn't tell you – not without crying. And you have had enough crying," he wrote. In addition to leaving the country so he could manage a budding TikTok star, Stanford also asked his husband Anthony (Mario Cantone) for a divorce. "I don't get it – we were so happy," Anthony told Carrie.

Stanford has been referenced a couple of times in Season 2. The first being while Carrie is waiting for dress alterations for her Met Gala outfit. Someone compliments the kimono she is wearing and Carrie replies, "Oh, thank you, my friend, Stanford, sent it to me from Japan."

Now, in Season 2, Episode 1, it seems that Stanford has found his finality. At one point, Carrie invites Anthony to her apartment and tells him that Stanford wanted her to talk to him about something. "Really? That's nice. Over a year without a word. Where's Bald-O now?" Anthony jokes. Carrie replies, "He's back in Japan in Kyoto. He went to see the geishas. And he's staying."

A bit defensive, Anthony fired bask, "So, what, he's Japanese now?" Carrie gently answers, "Kind of. He's a Shinto monk." She then shows Anthony a picture of Stanford in his monk robes. Anothony isn't convinced, and asks, "Good Photoshop, what's the bit?"

Carrie explains that Stanford really feels that he's found his place in life and that he's happy. She goes on to read a letter from Stanford, which states, "My lawyers have enclosed all the legal work needed. The apartment and all of my belongings are now his. I want no attachments. I have let go of all things that no longer serve me and I let it all go with love." The pair talk a little more, with Anthony clearly impressed by Stanford's resolve in seeking a peaceful life. At the end of the scene, Carrie and Anthony share a farewell toast "to Stanny."