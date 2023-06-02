Kim Cattrall Breaks Her Silence on Her 'And Just Like That' Surprise Cameo

Kim Cattrall will be returning to the Sex and the City franchise, and she has now broken her silence on the news. In an Instagram post, the 66-year-old actress shared a screenshot of a news story about the surprise news, which is that she will be making an appearance in Season 2 of the show's sequel series, And Just Like That. While she didn't make any kind of lengthy statement, Cattrall did with all her fans a "Happy Pride" in the post's caption.

This week, Variety reported that Cattrell's character Samantha will appear in one scene during the next season of And Just Like That, and it's already been filmed. It will reportedly feature Samantha having a phone conversation with Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw. However, Variety states that Cattrall filmed her dialogue without any of the other cast members or series showrunner Michael Patrick King. The news of Cattrall returning to the show is a major surprise, as she has had a longstanding feud with her former Sex and the City costars, most notably Parker.

The rift between the two has continued to make headlines, years after it was first rumored, and she did not feature in the new show's first season, though her character was included. Parker even previously spoke about the prospect of Cattrall ever showing up in the series, indicating that this was something that was unlikely. During a conversation with Variety, Parker was asked if she would be OK with her ex-castmate joining the cast of the news show, to which she replied, "I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared."

Parker then went on to say, "I haven't participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know." While the actress has refuted the notion of a feud between Cattrall and the rest of the cast, Cattrall has not been shy about her issues and disinterest in ever again being part of the Sex and the City franchise. More recently, Parker appeared on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, where she discussed the pair's falling out, saying "it's very hard to talk about the situation."

"I've been so careful about not ever wanting to say anything that is unpleasant," Parker said, "because it's not the way I like to conduct conversations that are as complicated as this, you know?" She went on to explain that she'd like to not speak about it anymore, but it seems to constantly be brought up. "It's so painful for people to keep talking about this 'catfight' – a fight, a fight, a fight. I've never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I've worked with ever," the actress explained.