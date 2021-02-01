Amy Schumer Shares Nude Photo Showing off Her C-Section Scar

✖

Amy Schumer is embracing her post-baby body. More than a year after welcoming her first child, 1-year-old son Gene, the 39-year-old actress and comedian stripped bare to show off her C-section scar in an effort to normalize women’s bodies after giving birth. Schumer shared the image with her 10.4 million Instagram followers Sunday, writing, "Feeling like my c section looks cute today!"

In the post, the mom of one posed naked, her arm covering her chest as her C-section scar was put on display. The image drew praise from her followers, who celebrated Schumer's decision to so candidly open up about her post-baby body. Paris Hilton replied to the post with a series of flame emojis, and Vanessa Carlton wrote, "Feel like mine lookin' hot today too! What a coincidence!" Other A-lister to chime in included Debra Messing and Karen Pittman, with plenty of fans also showing their support. One of Schumer's followers called her C-section scar "a beautiful battle scar," with another writing, "that scar represents power, life and healing. You're beautiful."

After a difficult pregnancy that included a battle with hyperemesis gravidarum, or severe morning sickness, Schumer welcomed her son, in May 2019. Although she initially sought a doula-assisted delivery at a birthing center, she ultimately made the decision to welcome Gene via C-section at 39 weeks, opening up about the decision during an episode of the parenting podcast Pregnancy & Parenting in December 2019. Schumer explained that as she progressed further in her pregnancy, she had an "instinct" that she needed to pursue a hospital birth. She said delivering via C-section as "brutal," though she credited her husband, Chris Fischer, with helping her through the process.

"I was throwing up through the first hour of my c-section. It’s supposed to take about an hour and a half — mine took over three hours because of my endometriosis," she said. "It was kind of brutal... But Chris was so great — we just stared in each other's eyes and he just held me there. Then they let me hold Gene for a good amount of time. I got to see him and hold him."

The Snatched actress went on to compare her C-section recovery to "torture," sharing that the relief after giving birth came with its own blessing as her hyperemesis symptoms instantly faded. Schumer said, "other than just having a baby, which a couple of people told me the day you give birth is the best day of your life, and that was true for me, but that relief."

Gene is Schumer's first child, whom she shares with her husband. The couple married in a secret wedding ceremony in 2018. They announced October 2018 that they were expecting.