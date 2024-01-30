'Twilight' Movies Are Changing Streaming Platforms in February

Hold on tight, spider monkey, because the Twilight movies are once again changing streaming platforms. After spending the past several months in Peacock's content catalogue, all five Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner-starring Twilight movies are making the move to Hulu this February.

The complete The Twilight Saga film franchise – Twilight (2008), The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011), and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012) – are set to exit Peacock on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Thankfully, fans of the films, which are based on the eponymous book series by Stephenie Meyer, won't have to wait long for them to be back on streaming. All five movies will join Hulu on Thursday, Feb. 1, it was revealed in Hulu's February 2024 content list. The movies will join the platform alongside other titles like Eat Pray Love, Jumanji, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Pretty Woman, and more.

Twilight sparked something of a cultural phenomenon when the first film, Twilight, was released in 2008. Based on Myers' book series, the franchise centers on the love story of Bella and Edward. After relocating from Arizona to Forks, Washington, Bella's life is turned upside down when she meets Edward, whom she soon discovers is a vampire. The two quickly fall in love, but their relationship faces challenges not only from other supernatural forces but also from a love triangle including Jacob Black.

The first film not only sparked a Twilight fever and the ongoing battle between Team Edward and Team Jacob, but also a five-film franchise that collectively grossed more than $3.4 billion worldwide. The franchise is set to get new life breathed into it with a reported upcoming TV series adaptation, first confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter last year, though little news about the project has been revealed.

Along with Stewart, Pattinson, and Lautner as Bella Swan, Edward Cullen, and Jacob Black, the Twilight franchise also stars Billie Burke as Charlie Swan, Nikki Reed as Rosalie, Ashley Greene as Alice, Peter Facinelli as Carlisle, Elizabeth Reaser as Esme, Kellan Lutz as Emmett, and Jackson Rathbone as Jasper. Mackenzie Foy, meanwhile, starred in the final film as Renesmee. All five Twilight movies will be available to stream on Peacock through Jan. 31, after which they will move to Hulu beginning Feb. 1.