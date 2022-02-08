Kim Kardashian Crashes Amy Schumer’s ‘Life & Beth’ Interview With Surprise Message

Kim Kardashian is officially a fan of Amy Schumer’s new Hulu show. The reality personality crashed the Life & Beth panel during Tuesday’s TCAs with nothing but praise for the Schumer-led show, also starring Michael Cera, Michael Rapaport, Violet Young, Yamaneika Saunders and Laura Benanti.

As Schumer answered questions from reporters during the panel, she was interrupted by a FaceTime call from none other than Kardashian. The reality star deadpanned when told she was interrupting the TCAs, “What’s that, an airline?” before telling Schumer she had “so many questions” after binging Life & Beth the night before.

Calling the show “really special” and “really different,” The Kardashians star and Schumer celebrated being “Hulu honey sister[s]” in the wake of the streamer’s April 14 premiere date announcement for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians follow-up series. As Kardashian bid her farewells, Schumer told her, “I love you so much. I love you b-.”

Life & Beth, which was also written by Schumer, follows the titular character during her teenage years, played by Young, and as a successful wine distributor nearing 40, played by Schumer. When Beth is forced by a sudden incident to reexamine her life, she starts to look back at her younger years to figure out who she wants to become, and if she’s really falling for a farmer named John, played by Cera.

The character Beth is “definitely based on a side of me,” Schumer shared during Tuesday’s presentation, explaining that she’s never found a line she wasn’t willing to cross when it came to sharing herself in her work. “I don’t think I’ve encountered that line,” she said with a laugh, adding, “I really wanted to share just sort of my most vulnerable, darkest… I always wanna share that stuff, because it also helps alleviate my pain about it. It is therapeutic.”

While she’s always “careful” sharing about other people in her life, being free to include every aspect of her life in her work has been freeing. “I’m sure I’ve shared more than some people would have cared me to, but I think it’s helpful, I do,” Schumer said. “I do I think it feels really great and powerful to feel like you might be making somebody laugh and feel better about themselves.” Life & Beth premieres March 18 on Hulu.