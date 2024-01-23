The good old-fashioned fantasy genre has seen a major resurgence in recent years, and you don't need to shell out for extra subscription services to enjoy it. While shows like Game of Thrones, The Wheel of Time and The Rings of Power have made swords and sorcery popular among broader audiences, there are great fantasy shows – new and old – on streaming services you already have. For example, below are nine of the best fantasy shows available now on Hulu. "Fantasy" is a very general genre description, but in recent years stories in the "epic fantasy" or "high fantasy" categories have been revitalized in the TV and streaming medium. The episodic format lends itself well to the ambitious length of these stories, and the meandering cul-de-sacs its B-plots tend to lead it down. That's true of fantasy shows that are adapted from novels as well as originals. However, Game of Thrones was far from the first show to put knights and dragons on the screen – and as we know, it's far from the last. Hulu is a pretty common streaming service that many households already have for one reason or another. The basic ad-supported plan starts at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per month, while the ad-free plan costs $17.99 per month. Note that the shows on this list are all available on Hulu itself, but if you buy add-ons like Starz or Max you'll open up even more fantasy realms to explore. For now, here are the nine best fantasy shows on Hulu.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians First things first, right now Hulu has the pilot episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians – the new 2023 adaptation of Rick Riordan's novel series. The books were adapted into movies back in 2010 but they were generally unsatisfying for fans, critics and even Riordan himself. The new adaptation is more faithful to the books, and is actually airing week-to-week right now. This show is a Disney+ original and all of the episodes are streaming there. Because Disney owns Hulu, it has included the pilot episode there for a limited time. You can watch Episode 1 now on Hulu and, if you like what you see, find the rest on Disney+.

Adventure Time Hulu has one of the best send-ups of fantasy tropes ever made for TV – Cartoon Network's Adventure Time. This series is worth a binge for fantasy fans of any age.

Once Upon a Time Once Upon a Time is proof that the fantasy resurgence wasn't restricted to premium cable and "peak TV." This ABC drama plays on classic fairy tales and general fantasy tropes. It may not be for everyone, but many fantasy fans might be surprised by this show.

Shadowhunters Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments is based on the book series by Cassandra Clare, and is a "primary world fantasy" – meaning it's set in a fantastical version of the real world, not a secondary world like Middle-earth or Westeros. This show follows a young woman who stumbles into a secret world of warlocks, vampires and werewolves. It aired from 2016 to 2019 on Freeform. This is a good place for honorable mentions, since Hulu has plenty of primary world fantasies and monster-hunter style shows. If you like this subset of fantasy shows, consider watching True Blood and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, both of which are also streaming on Hulu.

DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms Hulu does not have the movie How to Train Your Dragon at the time of this writing, but it does have the TV show spinoff DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms. This show is a popular one for fantasy fans with small children. The streamer also has two TV specials in this franchise, so there is plenty for families to explore.

Atlantis The British fantasy series Atlantis is streaming now on Hulu, and with just 25 episodes it is a quick and concise binge. The show is loosely based on Greek mythology, so those who want a break from the typical Arthurian aesthetic will love it.

Attack on Titan Japanese anime is a particular strong suit of Hulu, and those open to it will find some of the most cutting edge fantasy in the world right now. That includes Attack on Titan – a brutal fantasy with some intricate mysteries for fans to obsess over as they watch. The show centers around some of the young warriors tasked with protecting their walled city from a constant onslaught of mindless giants intent on eating them, but it grows to encompass much more as it goes on. Attack on Titan may not even be the best match for every fantasy fan exploring this list. If you're open to anime in the fantasy genre, you should also consider Full Metal Alchemist, Inuyasha, Naruto, Fairy Tale, Black Clover and many others.

Arthdal Chronicles: Sword of Aramun Another strong offering from overseas is Arthdal Chronicles: Sword of Aramun – an epic drama out of South Korea. The series is set in a mythical land called Arth and follows the drama of the city of Arthdal – from power struggles to love affairs, and everything in between.