Everything Coming to Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in February 2024
'Avatar: The Last Airbender,' 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 12, and 'Feud: Capote vs. the Swans' will stream in February.
February may be the shortest month of the year, but there will be no shortage of content streaming next month. With January quickly drawing to a close, all of the major streaming services – Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock – are getting ready to stock their content catalogues with hundreds of new movies, TV series, and originals in February 2024.
Hitting Netflix's streaming library in February will be a mix of originals and licensed content, including fan-favorites like Brooklyn Nine-Nine Seasons 1-4, Young Sheldon Season 6, and The Blacklist: Season 10. On the original front, subscribers can expect to see everything from Love Is Blind Season 6 to the streamer's live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon's animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. Over on Max, the streaming library ill grow with additions like the twelfth and final season of the Larry David-starring HBO Original Curb Your Enthusiasm and Season 2 of the Michael Mann-produced, Ansel Elgort and Chow Yun-fat-starring Max Original Tokyo Vice. February will also be a big month for the Disney-backed streamers. Disney+ will add everything from the Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris-starring movie The Marvels to Star Wars content like Star Wars: The Bad Batch and new episodes of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, with Hulu growing its content catalogue with titles like Feud: Capote vs. the Swan, Shogun, and more
To enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription. You can sign up for Disney+ here, Hulu by clicking here, Prime Video here, and Peacock here. Most of these services offer a free trial period. Keep scrolling to see all the titles headed to the streaming services in February 2024.
Feb. 1
NETFLIX
¡Sálvese quien pueda! (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES
American Assassin
Anaconda
Enough
Fury
The Great Gatsby (2013)
How to Train Your Dragon 2
It (2017)
Magic Mike's Last Dance
Moneyball
The Other Boleyn Girl
Pacific Rim
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Retribution
S.W.A.T.: Under Siege
Shot Caller
Something's Gotta Give
Tom and Jerry (2021)
X
Young Sheldon: Season 6
MAX
Bad Education (2004)
Batman vs. Robin (2015)
Batman: Bad Blood (2016)
The Bling Ring (2013)
Brooklyn (2015)
Chasing Flavor (Max Original)
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)
Citizen Kane (1941)
A Clockwork Orange (1971)
Clone High, Season 2 (Max Original)
Dying of the Light (2014)
Everest (2015)
The Family (2013)
Friday the 13th (2009)
Full Metal Jacket (1987)
A Ghost Story (2017)
Godzilla (1998)
Godzilla 2000 (1999)
Gorky Park (1983)
The Lego Movie (2014)
Leviathan (1989)
Life as We Know It (2010)
Menashe (2017)
Midsommar (2019)
Miss Sharon Jones! (2016)
Mona Lisa Smile (2003)
Music From Another Room (1998)
My Sister's Keeper (2009)
The Notebook (2004)
Only The Strong (1993)
The Peanuts Movie (2015)
Rolling Along: Bill Bradley (2024)
Save Yourselves! (2020)
Se7en (1995)
Sex and the City (Movie) (2008)
Shorts (2009)
Son of Batman (2014)
Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine (2015)
Stone (2010)
The Trust (2016)
Tyler Perry's Meet The Browns (2008)
Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys (2008)
Up In the Air (2009)
The Visit (2015)
Wedding Crashers (2005)
PRIME VIDEO
12 Angry Men (1957)
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1996)
Along Came A Spider (2001)
Annie Hall (1977)
Baseketball (1998)
Basic Instinct (1992)
Blades of Glory (2007)
Chorus Line (1985)
Cop Land (1997)
Eat Pray Love (2010)
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (2005)
Event Horizon (1997)
Fiddler On the Roof (1971)
From Beyond (1986)
Gang Related (1997)
Get Out (2017)
Ghost World (2001)
Grown Ups (2010)
Grown Ups 2 (2013)
Hair (1979)
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)
Hot Fuzz (2007)
I Am Not Your Negro (2017)
In The Cut (2003)
Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)
Just Friends (2005)
Kiss the Girls (1997)
Lady Chatterley's Lover (1982)
Life (2017)
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)
My Left Foot (1990)
Quigley Down Under (1990)
Red Rocket (2021)
Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985)
Riddick (2013)
Ride Along (2014)
Sarafina! (1992)
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)
Scream (1996)
Scream 2 (1997)
Shrek Forever After (2010)
Snake Eyes (1998)
Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)
The Alamo (1960)
The Bounty (1984)
The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)
The Core (2003)
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course (2002)
The Elephant Man (1980)
The Great Train Robbery (1979)
The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1977)
The Peacemaker (1997)
The Secret of NIMH (1982)
The Sweetest Thing (2002)
The Vampire Lovers (1970)
Young Adult (2011)
HULU
FX's Feud: Capote vs. the Swans: Limited Series Premiere
Naruto Shippuden: Season 8, Episodes 426-437 (DUBBED)
Save It or Sell It: Complete Season 1
Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 3
Addicted
America's Sweethearts
Baby Boy
Big Momma's House
Black Knight
The Cabin in the Woods
Call Me By Your Name
Client 9
Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2
Date Movie
Dear John
The Descent
Eat Pray Love
The Eye
First Daughter
Force Majeure
Gnomeo & Juliet
Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S.
Hitch
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
Jason Bourne
Jack And Jill
Judas and the Black Messiah
Jumanji
Just My Luck
Jumping the Broom
Knight And Day
Life or Something Like It
Love is Strange
Man on Fire
Men Of Honor
Monster In-Law
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
My Super Ex-Girlfriend
Night Catches Us
Notorious
Obsessed
Pretty Woman
Secrets of Eden
The Secret Life Of Bees
Sisters
Soul Food
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
Valentine's Day
Warm Bodies
The Watch
What's Your Number?
12 Years A Slave
The 40 Year-Old Virgin
500 Days Of Summer
PEACOCK
8 Mile, 2002
A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado, 2020
A Nashville Legacy, 2023
Age of Adaline, 2015
All My Life, 2020
Along Came Polly, 2004
Amor Impossible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, 2004
Batman Begins, 2005
Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest, 2011
Braveheart, 1995
Brooklyn's Finest, 2010
Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Christmas in Harmony, 2021
Clockers, 1995
Crooklyn, 1994
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Dear John, 2010
Deja Vu, 2006
Deliver Us from Eva, 2003
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, 2004
Dunkirk, 2017
Duplicity, 2009
Facing Ali, 2009
Fair Game, 2010
Fatal Attraction, 1987
First Sunday, 2008
Forces of Nature, 1999
Girls Trip, 2017
Glory, 1989
Half Brothers, 2020
Held Up, 2000
How to Train Your Dragon 2, 2014
I Am Not Your Negro, 2016
I Could Never Be Your Woman, 2007
I, Robot, 2004
If Beale Street Could Talk, 2018
Inception, 2010
Isn't It Romantic, 2019
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, 2018
Just Mercy, 2019
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain, 2013
Kings from Queens: The Run DMC Story (Peacock Original)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
Made of Honor, 2008
Marrying Mr. Darcy, 2018
Mechanic: Resurrection, 2016
Memories of Christmas, 2018
Mo' Better Blues, 1990
Morning Show Mysteries: Countdown to Murder, 2019
Morning Show Mysteries: Death by Design, 2016
Morning Show Mysteries: Murder Ever After, 2021
Not Easily Broken, 2009
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, 2000
Obsessed, 2009
Once, 2007
Out of Sight, 1998
Playing Cupid, 2021
Pride and Prejudice, 2005
Redemption in Cherry Springs, 2021
Ride Along 2, 2016
Shaft, 2019
Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks, 2015
Sleepless in Seattle, 1993
Something's Brewing, 2021
Split, 2016
Spring Breakthrough, 2023
Sweet on You, 2023
That Awkward Moment, 2014
The Accountant, 2016
The Break-Up, 2006
The Christmas Doctor, 2020
The Dark Knight Rises, 2012
The Dark Knight, 2008
The Descendants, 2011
The Express, 2008
The Five-Year Engagement, 2012
The Glorias, 2020
The Groomsmen, 2006
The Holiday Stocking, 2014
The Hulk, 2003
The Internship, 2013
The Mechanic, 2011
The Nutty Professor, 1996
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Wedding Date, 2005
The Wood, 1999
To Her, With Love, 2022
Tower Heist, 2011
Unleashing Mr. Darcy, 2016
Unthinkably Good Things, 2022
Valentine in the Vineyard, 2019
Van Helsing, 2004
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Warm Bodies, 2013
Zoolander, 2001
Feb. 2
NETFLIX
Let's Talk About CHU (TW) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Orion and the Dark -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Plus One
MAX
Care Bears: The Quest for the Rainbow Stone
Dicks: The Musical (2023) (A24)
Serving the Hamptons, Season 2
DISNEY+
Genius: MLK/X – Season 4 – Episodes 1 and 2
Pixar's "Self" – Short Premiere
PRIME VIDEO
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2024)
HULU
Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez: Complete Season 1
Genius: MLK/X: Limited Series Premiere
Farmer Wants a Wife: Season 2 Premiere
Freelance
PEACOCK
Amor Impossible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Bosco, 2024 (Peacock Original)
Bros, 2022
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC )
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU,, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Feb. 3
NETFLIX
Ready Player One
MAX
Puppy Bowl Presents: 20 Years of Puppies (Animal Planet)
The Redemption Project (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)
DISNEY+
Marvel's Marvel Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Season 2 – New Episodes
PEACOCK
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder At The Breakers, 2024 (Hallmark)+
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Feb. 4
MAX
Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 12 (HBO Original)
The Redemption Project (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)
HULU
Alien Vs. Predator
Beloved
Hope Floats
Predator
Predator 2
PEACOCK
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
Paging Mr. Darcy, 2024 (Hallmark)
Feb. 5
NETFLIX
30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo
30 for 30: Nature Boy
Dee & Friends in Oz -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Monk: Seasons 1-8
My Wife and Kids: Seasons 1-5
The Re-Education of Molly Singer
MAX
Homestead Rescue, Season 11 (Discovery Channel)
DISNEY
Arctic Acsent with Alex Honnold
HULU
Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold: Special Premiere
Antebellum
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)
Feb. 6
MAX
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: Miracle on the Hudson (CNN Original)
PRIME VIDEO
Strays (2023)
Surrounded (2023)
HULU
Camp Hideout
PEACOCK
America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Empire of Dirt, 2013
The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Final Moments, Season 2, All Episodes (Oxygen)
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Feb. 7
NETFLIX
Love Never Lies Poland: Season 2 Part 2 (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Luz: The Light of the Heart (BZ) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Raël: The Alien Prophet (FR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
The Deep Three
Tournament of Champions: The Qualifiers (Food Network)
DISNEY+
The Marvels – Premiere
Assembled: The Making of The Marvels – Premiere
HULU
Johnson: Complete Seasons 1-3
50/50 Flip: Complete Season 2
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí,, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Feb. 8
NETFLIX
One Day (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
They Called Him Mostly Harmless (Max Original)
Tokyo Vice, Season 2 (Max Original)
PRIME VIDEO
The Silent Service (2024)
Home Again (2017)
HULU
Abbott Elementary: Season 3 Premiere
The Conners: Season 6 Premiere
Not Dead Yet: Season 2 Premiere
10 Things I Hate About You
True Crime NYC: Complete Season 1
After The First 48: Complete Season 8
Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1
Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2
The Last Song
Love & Other Drugs
Romeo Juliet
PEACOCK
Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Traitors, Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Feb. 9
NETFLIX
A Killer Paradox (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Alpha Males: Season 2 (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Ashes (TR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Bhakshak (IN) -- NETFLIX FILMLover, Stalker, Killer (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 3) – New Episodes
Genius: MLK/X – Season 4 – Episodes 3 and 4
PRIME VIDEO
St. Vincent (2014)
Upgraded (2024)
HULU
Suncoast: Film Premiere
The Abyss
Cat Person
The Lost King
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Ticket to Paradise, 2022
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Feb. 10
NETFLIX
Horrible Bosses 2
MAX
The Accidental Influencer (Max Original)
Artfully Designed, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)
Race for the White House (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)
HULU
The Lost City
PEACOCK
Dateline 24/7 "Romantic Rivalries" Themed Marathon Special (NBC)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Men in Blazers, Season 10, New Episode
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
Three-Body, 2023
Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Feb. 11
NETFLIX
The Blacklist: Season 10
MAX
Ninja Kamui (Adult Swim)
Puppy Bowl XX Pregame Show (Animal Planet)
Puppy Bowl XX (Animal Planet)
Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)
HULU
Father Stu
PEACOCK
Dateline 24/7 "Romantic Rivalries" Themed Marathon Special (NBC)
Love & Jane, 2024 (Hallmark)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
Feb. 12
MAX
Lil Jon Wants to Do What?, Season 2B (HGTV)
HULU
Blended
PEACOCK
Dateline 24/7 "Romantic Rivalries" Themed Marathon Special (NBC)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Respect, 2021
Feb. 13
NETFLIX
Kill Me If You Dare (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM
Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 3 (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All -- NETFLIX COMEDY
MAX
Trial By Fire
DISNEY+
The Space Race
PRIME VIDEO
Bottoms (2023)
Five Blind Dates (2024)
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)
HULU
The Space Race: Documentary Premiere
Cleaning Up: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
PEACOCK
America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Dateline 24/7 "Romantic Rivalries" Themed Marathon Special (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Feb. 14
NETFLIX
A Soweto Love Story (ZA) -- NETFLIX FILM
Good Morning, Verônica: Season 3 (BZ) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Heartbreak Agency (DE) -- NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Players -- NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Big Little Brawlers (Discovery Channel)
DISNEY+
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S6, 13 episodes)
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – New Episodes
APPLE TV+
The New Look
HULU
Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Season 6 Premiere
PEACOCK
Dateline 24/7 "Romantic Rivalries" Themed Marathon Special (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Fruitvale Station, 2013
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Vanderpump Rules Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Feb. 15
NETFLIX
AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2 (JO) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Catcher Was a Spy
Crossroads
House of Ninjas (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel (ES) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Ready, Set, Love (TH) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Vince Staples Show -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Bea's Block (Max Original)
Bleed For This (2016)
The Truth About Jim (Max Original)
HULU
Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2
Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 7 and 8
Cake Boss: Complete Season 15
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 1
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 5
Extreme Homes: Complete Seasons 2 and 3
Flea Market Flip Complete Season 13
Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1
Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 3
Man vs. Wild Complete Season 4
My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 5
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 5
Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 6
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 7
Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 2 and 4
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Seasons 10 and 23
1,000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 3
Infinite Storm
Joan Baez: I Am A Noise
Next Goal Wins
Prometheus
2:22
PEACOCK
Caillou, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)
Creed, 2015
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Vigil, Season 2, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Feb. 16
NETFLIX
The Abyss (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM
Comedy Chaos (ID) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Einstein and the Bomb (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Warrior: Seasons 1-3
MAX
Underdogs United, Season 1
DISNEY+
Genius: MLK/X – Season 4 – Episodes 5 and 6
APPLE TV+
The Dynasty: New England Patriots
PRIME VIDEO
Dark Harvest (2023)
This Is Me...Now: A Love Story (2024)
HULU
Life Beth: Complete Season 2
Pod Generation
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Señor de los Cielos,, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
Oppenheimer, 2023
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Feb. 17
MAX
Outback Opal Hunters, Season 7 (Discovery Channel)
HULU
Amulet
PEACOCK
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos,, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Feb. 18
MAX
Evil Lives Here, Season 8B (ID)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 11 (HBO Original)
Naked and Afraid, Season 17 (Discovery Channel)
Tournament of Champions, Season 5 (Food Network)
PEACOCK
An American in Austen, 2024 (Hallmark)
Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, Season 1, New Episode (Oxygen)
Feb. 19
NETFLIX
Little Angel: Volume 4
Rhythm Flow Italy (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES
PRIME VIDEO
Giannis: The Marvelous Journey (2024)
HULU
American Idol: Season 22 Premiere
Nomadland
PEACOCK
Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, Season 1, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)
Feb. 20
NETFLIX
Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
MAX
Little People Big World, Season 16 (TLC)
Renovation Aloha (HGTV)
DISNEY+
Operation Arctic Cure
HULU
Operation Arctic Cure: Special Premiere
PEACOCK
A Taste of Love, 2024 (Hallmark)
America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Feb. 21
NETFLIX
Can I Tell You A Secret? (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Pupstruction (S1, 3 episodes)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 3 – Premiere Episodes 1-3
Clone Force 99's battle to survive the newly formed Empire comes to an epic conclusion.
Episode 301 "Confined"
Episode 302 "Paths Unknown"
Episode 303 "Shadows of Tantiss"
APPLE TV+
Constellation
PRIME VIDEO
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023)
HULU
The Good Doctor: Season 7 Premiere
The Rookie: Season 6 Premiere
Will Trent: Season 2 Premiere
Blue Birthday: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
PEACOCK
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Feb. 22
NETFLIX
Avatar: The Last Airbender -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Southpaw
MAX
Jellystone, Season 3A (Max Original)
San Andreas (2015)
HULU
Death in the Dorms: Complete Season 2
PEACOCK
Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Feb. 23
NETFLIX
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6 (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mea Culpa -- NETFLIX FILM
Through My Window: Looking at You (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Machete Kills (2014)
PRIME VIDEO
Apartment404 (2024)
Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional (2024)
Soltos em Salvador S4 (2024)
The Second Best Hospital in The Galaxy (2024)
HULU
Mercy Road
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Squealer, 2024
Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Feb. 24
NETFLIX
The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
The Real World: Season 9
HULU
Dragonkeeper
Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow
PEACOCK
CrimeTime: Freefall, 2024 (Hallmark)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
Feb. 25
HULU
Monica
PEACOCK
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
Sense & Sensibility, 2024 (Hallmark)
Feb. 26
NETFLIX
Blippi Wonders: Season 3
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-4
Rhythm Flow Italy (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
MAX
The Man Who Played with Fire
PEACOCK
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)
Feb. 27
MAX
God Save Texas: Hometown Prison (HBO Original)
God Save Texas: The Price of Oil (HBO Original)
God Save Texas: La Frontera (HBO Original)
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: Yachts and the Super Rich (CNN Original)
HULU
FX's Shōgun: Limited Series Premiere
PEACOCK
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
Feb. 28
NETFLIX
American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Mire: Millennium (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Code 8 Part II -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Dino Ranch (S3, 11 episodes)
Iwájú – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Iwájú: A Day Ahead – Premiere
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 3 – New Episode
HULU
Everything is Fine: Complete Season 1
Those Who Wish Me Dead
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Feb. 29
NETFLIX
A Round of Applause (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Tourist: Season 2 (AU) -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Murder Under the Friday Night Lights, Season 3 (ID)
Vlad & Niki, Season 2D
PRIME VIDEO
Red Queen (2024)
Scouts Guide To The Zombie Apocalypse (2015)
HULU
Me, Hereafter: Complete Docuseries
St. Vincent
The Shack
PEACOCK
Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
L'il Stompers, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)