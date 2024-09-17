'America's Got Talent' Dancer Emily Gold's Family Confirms Her Death in Heartbreaking Statement

Following the news that America's Got Talent dancer Emily Gold passed away, her family has confirmed her tragic death. In a heartbreaking statement shared to social media, Gold's family expressed that they are filled with "sadness," but grateful to everyone showing them "love and support" during this dark time.

"Dear friends. With sadness beyond measure we must tell you all that we lost our beautiful Emily on September 13th," reads the statement. "Our hearts have a hole the size of the universe right now. The outpouring of love and support we are receiving shows us how many lives that angel touched and lifted up, and it is what will help us through the most difficult time of our lives.



"Thank you all so much for your love and support," the statement added. "We will announce details of services once they have been arranged." The family signed their message "Love, Brandy, Steve and Alex Gold."

Gold was a 17-year-old cheerleader who appeared on NBC's America's Got Talent Season 19 in May, performing alongside the other dance team members from Los Osos High School. While a fan-favorite act, ultimately, the group was eliminated after the quarterfinals.

According to TMZ, Gold's remains were discovered on Friday night in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Authorities believe that she jumped from the bridge onto the eastbound 210 Freeway, with her body being struck by at least one driver afterward. The driver did not stop. Soon after, other drivers reported a person down in the freeway's carpool lane. Police showed up and began investigating, treating the death as an apparent suicide.

Our thoughts are with the family, friends and fans of Emily Gold in the wake of this tragedy. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.