'America's Got Talent' Star Emily Gold Dies by Suicide at 17

A beyond-tragic death in the America's Got Talent fandom has just been reported. According to TMZ, Emily Gold, a 17-year-old cheerleader who appeared on the NBC show, has died. Authorities are treating the death as an apparent suicide.

Gold's remains were discovered in Rancho Cucamonga, California, on Friday night. Responding agencies believe she jumped onto the eastbound 210 Freeway from a bridge. Her body was then struck by at least one driver on the freeway, who did not stop afterward. Other drivers soon reported a person down in the freeway's carpool lane, which drew police to the scene.

Gold, a cheerleader, performed on AGT back in May alongside the other members of the Los Osos High School dance team in what was a fan-favorite performance. The group performed up through the AGT Season 19 quarterfinals before being eliminated.

Her father, Steve Gold, issued an official family statement on her passing through his Instagram account, writing: "Dear friends. With sadness beyond measure we must tell you all that we lost our beautiful Emily on September 13th. Our hearts have a hole the size of the universe right now. The outpouring of love and support we are receiving shows us how many lives that angel touched and lifted up, and it is what will help us through the most difficult time of our lives. Thank you all so much for your love and support. We will announce details of services once they have been arranged."

Authorities say no suicide note was found at the scene. Gold's final Instagram post, dated Aug 16, noted she was beginning her senior year of high school. Elsewhere on her Instagram, Gold expressed her excitement about the America's Got Talent audition process, calling it an "incredible experience" back in May.

Neither the producers of America's Got Talent nor NBC have issued statements about the young performer's death.

Our thoughts are with the family, friends and fans of Emily Gold in the wake of this tragedy. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.