‘American Woman’ Canceled by Paramount Network After 1 Season

Paramount Network is letting go of the Kyle Richards-produced series American Woman.

The Alicia Silverstone-starring series, which was originally developed and ordered to series by sister network TV Land before moving to the new network, was Paramount Network’s second original scripted series and will not return for a second season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Deadline reports the series did reasonably well in the ratings in the beginning of the season. The show premiered in June to 1 million views and a .63 in the 18-49 key demographic. But the show failed to retain an audience and drew merely .06 in the rating for its season one finale.

The series did not do as well as Paramount’s hit series Yellowstone, which is considered one of the winners of the summer 2018 season, and saw growth in viewership week-after-week during its first season.

Inspired by the real-life childhood of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Richards, American Woman was created by 30 Rock alum John Riggs and executive producer John Wells. The series also starred Mena Suvari and Jennifer Bartels.

The series followed Bonnie (Silverstone), a recently single mother struggling to provide for her two daughters amid the rise of second-wave feminism in Los Angeles in the 1970s. The show also highlighted the friendship between Bonnie, Kathleen (Suvari) and Diana (Bartels) as the women tried to excel in their respective careers and relationships.

News of the cancellation comes shortly after the network announced TV Land hit series Younger would be migrating to Paramount for its upcoming sixth season, as part of a planned female-driven Thursday nights lineup launching in 2019.

Younger is expected to come back in spring 2019, after the premiere of the First Wives Club reboot. The show will then make room after its upcoming season for the premiere of new series Emily in Paris, from Younger and Sex And The City creator Darren Star.

Emily in Paris will revolve around 20-something Emily after she moves to Paris for an sudden job opportunity where she will bring an American point of view to a French marketing firm. The Hollywood Reporter writes the series is expected to bring production in Paris in early 2019.

“I am thrilled to be continuing my journey with Younger and now Emily in Paris on the Paramount Network,” Star said in a statement. “Keith and his entire team inspire me with their passion and enthusiasm.”

Younger stars Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Molly Bernard and Peter Hermann.

First Wives Club, which comes from Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver, will reportedly premiere in January 2019, while Emily in Paris will premiere in the summer.