Here Are Your Top 7 ‘American Idol’ Singers

American Idol is down to its final seven singers, and the competition continues to heat up with every passing episode.

Sunday’s episode saw the field narrow down by three with Ada Vox, Michelle Sussett and Dennis Lorenzo all being eliminated.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The judges panel of Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will be forced to eliminate another two contestants on the next episode airing May 6.

Keep scrolling to see who is left standing and who has a chance to become the next American Idol. Episodes air every week on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Maddie Poppe

The 20-year-old fan favorite continued to impress this week with her rendition of “The Bare Necessities” from the film 1967 film The Jungle Book.

Jurnee

The 18-year-old Colorado native was saved by the judge’s panel back in Week 1, and proved the judges made the right choice Sunday night by singing “How Far I’ll go” from Moana.

Cade Foehner

With his Texas accent, ability on the guitar and long, flowing hair, the 21-year-old rock star continued to impress this week with his version of the slow jam “Kiss The Girl” from The Little Mermaid.

Gabby Barrett

The 18-year-old Pittsburgh native continued to bring the heat this week with a powerful rendition of Pocohontas‘ “Colors of the Wind.”

Michael J. Woodard

Thanks to some guidance from Broadway and film star Idina Menzel, the 20-year-old Los Angeles student knocked his performance of “Beauty and the Beast” out of the park.

Caleb Lee Hutchinson

Hutchinson was the first competitor of the round to be declared safe after he performed “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story.

Catie Turner

As her quirky nature continued to shine through, Turner blew the judges panel away with her rendition of “Once Upon a Dream.”