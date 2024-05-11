'Alert: Missing Persons Unit' Season 3 Officially Coming to Fox

More Alert: Missing Persons Unit is officially on the way. Deadline reports that Fox has renewed the procedural drama for a third season. Reportedly, the series will remain in continuous production, immediately transitioning from Season 2 to Season 3 to make filming more cost-efficient for Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment. Additionally, if the IATSE strike happens this summer, Fox will be able to have new episodes to air in the case of another delay.

Set in the Philadelphia Police Department's Missing Persons Unit, Alert centers on detectives Jason Grant and Nikki Batista finding the missing or abducted with the MPU team and reuniting them with their loved ones. Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez star in the crime drama alongside Ryan Broussard, Adeola Role, and Graham Verchere. John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx created Alert, which premiered in January 2023. News of the Season 3 renewal comes ahead of the Season 2 finale, which airs on May 14.

The renewal is not so surprising, as Alert: Missing Persons Unit averages 3.9 million multiplatform viewers, with streaming viewership on Hulu improving drastically, which is helping the overall ratings performance. Fox has yet to announce its fall schedule and how many episodes Season 3 will consist of, but it shouldn't be long. CBS and NBC have already revealed their 2024-25 season plans, meaning that Fox won't be too far behind.

Alert was only one of two original dramas to air on Fox for the 2023-24 season due to the strikes. The Cleaning Lady has yet to be renewed for a fourth season, but recent reports said that the series has a good chance of coming back. 9-1-1: Lone Star and Accused are being held for the 2024-25 season, so it's likely their futures won't be known until after they've premiered new seasons. Meanwhile, Joel McHale-led sitcom Animal Control was renewed for Season 3 in February, ahead of Season 2's premiere the following month.

Both seasons of Alert: Missing Persons Unit are on Hulu, and the Season 2 finale is set to air this Tuesday, May 14 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox. Hopefully, a premiere date is announced soon, or at least an estimated one, but the 20 episodes will have to be enough to hold fans over until more information is released. At least the series is definitely coming back, which is more than enough to keep them waiting.