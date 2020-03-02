FX on Hulu: ‘Sons of Anarchy’, ‘American Horror Story’ and Other FX Titles Were Just Added to Hulu

FX on Hulu launched on Monday, bringing the best of FX and FXX programming to the streaming world. FX on Hulu was announced back in November, and now it is finally a reality, allowing fans to stream shows like Sons of Anarchy more easily than ever. So far, the program seems to be a hit.

FX on Hulu is the latest initiative to help bond the companies, brands and intellectual properties acquired by Disney together. Last year, FX shut down its own streaming service, FX+, around the time Disney acquired 20th Century Fox. Disney also acquired Hulu, giving it a diverse range of brands to work with but also a lot of redundant offices competing with each other.

The solution seems to be FX on Hulu. Starting on Monday, fans of past or present FX series can watch them on Hulu, at any subscription tier from the service. According to a report by Cord Cutters News, that means about 1,600 episodes of TV have been added to the service.

All-told, 40 series are now on Hulu that were not there before. For ongoing shows, Hulu customers will be able to watch them as they air on TV from week to week, while shows that have already ended are up for binge-watching and re-watching to their hearts’ content.

“We’re excited to become the official streaming home to the award-winning current and legacy series that FX has produced over nearly two decades, as well as brand-new original series that will be exclusive to Hulu subscribers — all available through ‘FX on Hulu,’” said Hulu CEO Randy Freer. FX has solidified its position as a premium brand that consumers are passionate about, and we can’t wait to bring its valuable content offering to our customers, all in one place.”

“We’re thrilled to have Hulu as our streaming partner with the creation of FX on Hulu, which will be the best and most complete representation of the FX brand, finally putting us on equal footing with competitors like HBO,” added FX chairman John Landgraf. “This will allow us to expand FX’s original programming lineup and to reach Hulu’s growing audience of young and highly engaged subscribers, whom we believe will love these shows. We are more committed than ever to quality over quantity, with our primary focus on excellence that can cut through the clutter at a time of unprecedented consumer choice. This is a game-changing opportunity for FX, and we can’t wait to embark on this journey with Randy and his great Hulu team.”

FX on Hulu is live now, with a dedicated homepage for users to see what is new starting on Monday.