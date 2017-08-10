Lady Gaga Not Returning To ‘American Horror Story’ Despite Rumored Appearances

Of all the things audiences come to expect from each season of American Horror Story on FX, one of them is seeing familiar actors playing different roles, as the anthological nature of the series allows actors to return season after season, despite whatever happens to their character. After being introduced in Season 5’s “Hotel” storyline, many fans hoped Lady Gaga would become a regular facet, but sadly, she will not be in the upcoming seventh season, according to Entertainment Weekly.

RUMOR: According to an article in Vogue magazine, Lady Gaga is returning for #AHS7 pic.twitter.com/aVnZTMDjFS — AHS LEAKS (@ahsleak) June 24, 2017

The rumor that Gaga would be involved in the season came from an article in Vogue that is only available as a collector’s item, as opposed to a regular installment of the fashion magazine.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Vogue claimed, “Gaga’s biggest part to date is actually three different characters spread across three seasons of the spooky anthology series. In Season 1 she’s a vampire running a hotel-cum-torture chamber; in Season 2 she’s a witch haunting the forest surrounding the home of a recently relocated couple. She’ll return for an undisclosed role in the election-themed 2017 series set to debut in September.”

The news might disappoint some fans, but American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy took to Instagram to share some concept art for the relatively secretive upcoming seventh season.

AHS Season 7 clue: ambidexterity A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Jun 25, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

In addition to the disturbing image, Murphy added the caption “AHS Season 7 clue: ambidexterity.”

UP NEXT: ‘American Horror Story: Roanoke’ Coming To Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights

The series has explored a variety of storylines, from witches to carnivals to hotels, with the upcoming season being politically-themed and the events of the story beginning on the night of the 2016 presidential election.

Despite the series being known for its returning cast members, the show recently announced that Arrow and Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes would be joining the new season in an undisclosed role.

MORE NEWS: American Horror Story Creator Drops Patriotic Season 7 Clue

Haynes joins previously announced cast members Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Billie Lourd and Leslie Grossman. Haynes might be a newcomer to the AHS team, but previously had a small role on the Murphy co-created series Scream Queens.

The cast of AHS must clearly enjoy the collaborative process with Murphy, as many members of the cast also went on star in American Crime Story, whose first season focused on the O.J. Simpson trial and whose next season will focus on the murder of Gianni Versace.

American Horror Story is slated to premiere sometime in September.