'American Horror Story' Season 10 Delayed

It has been reported that American Horror Story Season 10 has been officially delayed. According to TV Line, the news was announced by FX on Tuesday, who revealed that the new season will debut in 2021. It is also speculated that much of what series creator Ryan Murphy had planned for the season may change as well.

"A lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment," Murphy previously told The Wrap. "It was a weather-dependent show. So now I don’t know. I don’t know what we’re going to do. I don’t know what I’m gonna do next with that show. I don’t know if I’ll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one." No detailed storyline was ever shared for Season 10, but it was rumored that it would take place near the beach. However, Murphy did previously make a comment about Rubber Man, an infamous character previously seen in the show, may turn up.

Additionally, it was previously announced that Macaulay Culkin (Home Alone) would be making his American Horror Story debut in Season 10. This could potentially be altered as well, if the Season 10 story changes from what Murphy initially had in mind. A number of established AHS stars were also scheduled for Season 10. Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock were all set to appear.

While AHS fans will have to wait a little longer for the next season of the show, they also have the recently announced spinoff to look forward to. In April, Murphy shared a post on Instagram that featured a screenshot of himself on a virtual conference call with a number of American Horror Story actors. In the post's caption, Murphy shared the news about the spinoff, writing, "American Horror Story cast zoom call...where we reminisced about the good times...the spin off we're doing called American Horror Stories (one hour contained episodes)...when we will start filming the next season of the mothership...and other stuff I cannot print."

Murphy went on to say that "it was so much fun" catching up with everyone, and that he was "glad" they did it. "I miss everyone!" he concluded his message. There are also no specific details available regarding American Horror Stories, but it appears that it will be an anthology series more like Tales from the Crypt or The Twilight Zone, which will launch Season 2 of its Jordan Peele-hosted reboot in June.