'American Horror Story' Season 10 Adds Famous Daughter of the Late King of Pop

Paris Jackson is reportedly adding a new gig to her resume. The 23-year-old daughter of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, is reportedly set to appear in American Horror Story Season 10, the upcoming installment of the beloved FX horror anthology series. Her casting was confirmed by "production sources" who spoke to TMZ.

At this time, Jackson's casting has not officially been confirmed, with neither the actress nor creator Ryan Murphy sharing news of it. Details of Jackson's alleged role are also unclear, though TMZ's sources claimed the star will appear in at least one episode set to air in the second mini-season. Season 10 is titled Double Feature, and as Murphy previously teased, it will feature not one, but two stories: "one by the sea...the other by the sand." The production sources also claimed Emma Roberts, who has been an AHS staple since Season 3's Coven but was not among the cast members confirmed to be returning for its 10th outing, will appear in the second mini-season.

If the news is correct, Jackson will be joining a Season 10 cast that includes more than just a few new faces to the franchise, which, due to its anthological approach, typically maintains its cast from season to season. In late March, Murphy confirmed that Kaia Gerber, the 19-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, would be joining the cast. Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin has also been confirmed to be starring in Season 10, though details of both his and Gerber's characters have yet to be revealed. Murphy has teased Season 10 in select photos shared to Instagram, including a March-dated photo showing Culkin and returning star Leslie Grossman in full winter gear while on a serene beach. He shared the image with the caption, "Something wicked this way comes. American Horror Story Season Ten."

Jackson, Roberts, Gerber, Culkin, and Grossman will be joined by Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock in Season 10, Murphy having confirmed the cast all the way back in February 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic hampered production. At the time, he also confirmed that both Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson, the AHS staples since Season 1 who were absent from Season 9, would also be returning. Further details have not yet been confirmed, such as character names or descriptions. A synopsis for the upcoming season, which does not yet have a premiere date, also has not been released.

