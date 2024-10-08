6 Canceled Hulu Shows We Want to Return

Shows getting canceled always hurt, and Hulu has hurt a lot of people. The streaming service has axed its fair share of series over the years, no matter how popular it's been. Additionally, some shows are even canceled on a cliffhanger or with at least some type of set up to another season, making it all the more heartbreaking. Among some of the shows canceled by Hulu include historical drama The Great, which nabbed some Golden Globe nominations after its cancellation. How I Met Your Father and Dollface are also on the list, along with some one-season shows that definitely need to come back.

'Reboot' (Photo: Michael Desmond/Hulu) Reboot may not have been all too popular, but it was certainly an underrated comedy. Premiering in 2022, the series centered on the cast of an early 2000s hit sitcom who have to face unresolved issues and navigate a vastly different media and entertainment environment after a young writer pitches a reboot of their show. It starred Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Rachel Bloom, Calum Worthy, Krista Marie Yu, Judy Greer, and Paul Reiser. Despite positive reviews, Hulu canceled Reboot after one season. It was a pretty meta storyline, but one that was intriguing. Hulu definitely canceled it far too soon.

'How I Met Your Father' (Photo: Patrick Wymore/Hulu) Unlike How I Met Your Mother, fans never got to the end of How I Met Your Father. The Hulu reboot of the CBS sitcom had a similar plot but vice versa. It starred Hilary Duff as Sophie, while Kim Cattrall was adult Sophie recalling how she met her son's father. The series also starred Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, and Tien Tran. It also included some little references to the original series and some special guest stars, such as Neil Patrick Harris. How I Met Your Father ran for two seasons before Hulu canceled the series, unfortunately before we ever found out who the Father was. Even if it was just a brief return, HIMYF needs to come back to at least wrap up that major story.

'The Great' (Photo: Gareth Gatrell/Hulu) Perhaps one of the most surprising cancellations, The Great ran for three seasons and was loosely based on the rise to power of Empress Catherine the Great of Russia. Created by Tony McNamara, the historical fiction drama starred an ensemble cast that included Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Sacha Dhawan, Charity Wakefield, Adam Godley, Freddie Fox, and Grace Molony, among others. Hulu canceled The Great in August 2023 and it's still heartbreaking.

'High Fidelity' (Photo: Phillip Caruso/Hulu) Based on the 1995 novel of the same name by Nick Hornby and its 2000 film adaptation, High Fidelity starred Zoë Kravitz as a young record store owner who revisits her past relationships through music and popular culture. The show released on Valentine's Day in 2020 and canceled that August despite positive reviews from critics. Jake Lacy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and David H. Holmes also starred.

'Dollface' (Photo: Hulu) Starring Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky, Dollface premiered in November 2019. It follows a young woman who has to deal with her own imagination in order to re-enter the world and rekindle the female friendships she left behind after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend. The show ran for two seasons before being canceled in May 2022, three months after the Season 2 finale.

'Death and Other Details' (Photo: Michael Desmond/Hulu) Another one-season series, Death and Other Details starred Violett Beane, Lauren Patten, Rahul Kohli, ANgela Zhou, Hugo Diego Garcia, Linda Emond, Mandy Patinkin, and Pardis Saremi. It premiered in early 2024 and centers on a locked-room murder on a luxury cruise. It received mixed reviews from critics and was ultimately canceled a few weeks after the Season 1 finale in March.