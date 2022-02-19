‘American Horror Story’ Leaving Netflix

Netflix is losing one of its catalog’s major highlights. After years on the service, American Horror Story will depart Netflix at the end of the month. Netflix users began seeing a notice on the show’s Netflix landing page that their last day to watch the FX horror anthology would be Feb. 28. That notice is still live, and Netflix has not made any press statement on the exit. While it’s possible Netflix and the show’s rights holder, Disney, could reach a new deal to extend the show’s license to Netflix, that is unlikely. As reported by DejaView, Disney is pulling numerous shows and movies from Netflix at the end of February, presumably to make them exclusive to Hulu and/or Disney+.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story debuted on FX in October 2011 and has become one of cable’s landmark titles. It’s become of one the most successful horror shows of all time, all while maintaining a rabid fanbase. The show debuted as an eerie haunted house tale starring Connie Brotton, Dylan McDermott, Jessica Lange, Taissa Farmiga and Evan Peters. Others mainstay actors — such as Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Francis Conroy and Denis O’Hare — also debuted in Season 1, which would later be revealed to be a contained story known as “Murder House.” From there, the show became an anthology series with seasons weaving interconnected tales based in insane asylums, witch schools, freak shows and spooky summer camps.

The aforementioned actors also appeared in other seasons, playing new characters. Throughout its run, which is still ongoing, the cast list grew to includes names like Lady Gaga, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Wes Bentley, among many others.

American Horror Story Seasons 1-9 are currently on Netflix, but Season 10, subtitled “Double Feature,” has not made its way to the service. With the rest of the show’s seasons leaving, it would not be surprising if Netflix customers never got the opportunity to watch this latest installment. (Same goes for future seasons). However, the show is still streaming elsewhere. Hulu currently has all episodes of AHS, in addition to its spinoff, American Horror Stories, which shows creepy, contained stories in one or two parts.