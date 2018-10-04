‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Crosses Over With ‘Hotel in Episode 4

American Horror Story: Apocalypse took an unexpected detour on Wednesday night to crossover with the Hotel season.

Episode 4 is shown primarily in flashbacks, showing how the Coven and Michael Langdon (Cody Fern) first crossed paths.

After Michael is found by the warlock academy and displays impressive powers, they summon the Coven council. Cordelia Goode (Sarah Paulson), Myrtle Snow (Frances Conroy) and Zoe Benson (Taissa Farmiga) arrive for a sit-down meeting with the academy heads.

They push for Michael to to undergo the Seven Wonders challenge to determine if his powers rival Cordelia’s Supreme-level skills. Cordelia refuses to administer the test, citing that she does not want another death to occur during the tests. She also dives into the fact that she cares about the lives of all witches and warlocks.

Cordelia then reveals she tried to save Queenie’s (Gabourey Sidibe) soul from being trapped inside the Hotel Cortez, the setting of season 5. (Queenie died during crossover appearance in the Hotel season.)

She went to the Hotel Cortez and found Queenie, who was shown playing cards with late hotel owner James March (Evan Peters). Cordelia tries over and over to leave the hotel with Queenie, but she cannot save her. She uses her days-long attempt as proof that she cares about magic users.

“I do care about all of our people, all of our people,” Cordelia says. “So I won’t throw this boy’s life away.”

Michael overhears this tale and heads to the Horel Cortez to prove he can measure up to and surpass Cordelia’s powers.

“I’m here to do for you what your Supreme couldn’t,” Michael tells Queenie upon his arrival.

Queenie is hesitant to go with him at first, but, as March points out, she does not have much of an option. Michael and Queenie simply walk out the front door, bringing her back to life.

