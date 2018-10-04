More ‘American Horror Story: Coven’ Characters Return in ‘Apocalypse’

American Horror Story: Apocalypse explained the connection between the Coven witches and Michael Langdon, bringing back some familiar faces in the process.

The new episode, titled “Could it Be… Satan?”, kicked off almost immediately where the previous one left viewers, with Cordelia Goode (Sarah Paulson), Myrtle Snow (Frances Conroy) and Madison Montgomery (Emma Roberts) reviving Mallory (Billie Lourd), Dinah (Adina Porter) and Coco (Leslie Grossman) and revealing that the three were given identity cloaking spells so they would be safe while at the outpost.

After Michael confronts the witches — and Myrtle blames the end of the world on a battle between Warlocks and Witches — the show flashed back three years to find Michael Langdon being found by an academy of Warlocks who take him under their wing.

His powers prove to be impressive from the start which impress the warlock leaders — Billy Porter, BD Wong and Jon Jon Briones — though the other leader, played by Cheyenne Jackson, warns them his magic is dark and is best left alone.

They do not listen to him, however, and when he passes their warlock tests of power, the council becomes confident enough to try and challenge the Coven witches’ power over the magical order of the world.

The show then goes from Los Angeles to New Orleans to check in on Miss Robichaux’s Academy, and we see Zoe Benson (Taissa Farmiga) teaching a group of students — Mallory among them — some spell. She, Cordelia and Myrtle are soon called to the Warlock Academy, leaving the young witches behind.

The Warlocks try to challenge Cordelia’s power, suggesting that Michael take the test of the Seven Wonders so he can be named the next Supreme. Cordelia refuses to listen to them, remembering how tasking witches like Misty Day (Lily Rabe) to take the test without being right led to their deaths. She then recalls her failed attempts at freeing Queenie (Gabourey Sidibe) from the Hotel Cortez.

Angry by the witches overlooking his power, Michael goes to the Hotel Cortez and frees Queenie without any hardship. Then he frees Madison Montgomery from her personal hell — which involves her working at a department store and being confused with Lindsay Lohan — and brings her back from the dead.

The episode comes to a shocking end when Michael, Queenie and Madison arrive at the academy as Cordelia, Myrtle and Zoe are leaving. Cordelia passes out when she sees the witches she failed to free in the past.

What happened to the warlocks? What happened to the students of the Warlock Academy who used to live at the Outpost? What happened to Constance Langdon? Where are Queenie and John Henry Moore in present day?

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.