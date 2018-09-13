‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Viewers Convinced Mariska Hargitay Appears in Episode 1

American Horror Story fans were convinced they saw Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay on the premiere of Apocalypse.

During the premiere’s first scenes, newcomer Timothy (Kyle Allen) finds out he has been accepted to UCLA before the alert for a nuclear missile drowns the excitement from his family’s celebration.

Knowing they have no chance to escape, the family embraces as they prepare to say goodbye, when a a pair of security personnel in suits appears, a man and a woman who looks a lot like Hargitay.

Alas, the actress is 100 percent not Mariska Hargitay, but actress Lesley Fera of Pretty Little Liars fame.

The two agents took Timothy to Outpost 3, where he is one of the remaining people with the right genetic makeup to help a mysterious organization known as The Cooperative rebuild the world after the nuclear apocalypse.

Though Hargitay did not grace the premiere of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, the season will indeed see a slew of big names from seasons past throughout the season.

As the crossover season of Murder House and Apocalypse, this season will see the return of fan-favorites such as Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Taissa Farmiga, Kathy Bates, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman, Billy Eichner, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, Gabourey Sidibe and Stevie Nicks.

The season will also see the return of Jessica Lange, who is set to reprise her role as Constance Langdon in a episode directed by Paulson.

Set 18 months in the future, Apocalypse kickstarted with the nuclear apocalypse, leaving our group as the only remaining humans on Earth locked in a safe house with limited resources.

That reality will likely change at some point in the season, given that the Coven witches, and the Antichrist Michael Langdon (Cody Fern), born from the rape of season one’s Vivien Harmon (Connie Britton) by Tate Langdon (Peters) and raised by Constance,will likely wreak havoc on the torturous safe house soon enough.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.