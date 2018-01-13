‘American Gods’: Starz CEO ‘Not Surprised’ by Gillian Anderson Exit

Starz CEO Chris Albrecht had something to say about Gillian Anderson departing American Gods ahead of its second season.

“Gillian Anderson seems to be leaving everything but this was not a surprise,” he said, referring the actress’ recent statements that she would not be doing more X-Files episodes in addition to not returning to American Gods.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Earlier this week, Anderson announced at a Television Critics Association panel she would not be reprising her role as Media in the upcoming season of the hit Starz series. She also announced she would be leaving The X-Files reboot after the current season is done.

Anderson credited the departure of American Gods showrunners and creators Michael Green and Bryan Fuller as her reason for leaving the show.

According to Deadline, another star who said she may not return is Kristin Chenoweth, which Albrecht also addressed during a TCA panel Friday.

“I think there’s been some confusion around the cast exits,” he said. “…Kristin Chenoweth is still as far as we know committed to the show obviously depending on her availability.”

American Gods is expected to return for a second season sometime in 2018.

Photo: Instagram/American Gods