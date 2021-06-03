'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Gets Season Premiere Date at FX

✖

Impeachment: American Crime Story, the long-awaited third season of FX's anthology series, will finally begin airing in September. The first two episodes of the season will debut on FX Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 10 p.m. ET. The season focuses on the impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton, with Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky, and Linda Tripp as its focus.

This is the first season of the show since The Assassination of Gianni Versace aired back in early 2018. The new season is based on Jeffrey Toobin's book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, featuring Sarah Paulson as Tripp and Beanie Feldstein as Lewinsky. Margo Martindale plays Lucianne Goldberg and Annaleigh Ashford plays Paula Jones. Clive Owen was cast as Clinton, and Edie Falco was cast as Hillary Clinton. Anthony Green is playing Vice President Al Gore, Billy Eichner is Matt Drudge, and Betty Gilpin is Ann Coulter.

Impeachment: American Crime Story, premieres September 7 on FX

Impeachment was originally planned to debut in September 2020 but was put on hold because of executive producer Ryan Murphy's packed schedule. The coronavirus pandemic also postponed production. Once filming started late last year, a member of the crew tested positive for the virus, forcing more delays.

The idea to make a season that focused on the Clinton impeachment trial was seen as controversial at first since it was going to air close to the 2020 presidential election at one point. In 2019, FX CEO John Landgraf defended the series, insisting the Clintons didn't play a major part in the show they were making. "It's really a revisionist history as told through the point of view of these women whose stories did not seem in any way central to the political stakes of what was going on but who became really central to that," he told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. "Hillary is a character in it, but she's not one of the main characters in it."

FX announced several other key premiere dates on Thursday. American Horror Story: Double Feature will finally debut on Wednesday, Aug 10 at 10 p.m. ET. The spin-off American Horror Stories will start on Thursday, July 15. Taika Waititi's new comedy Reservation Dogs begins on Monday, Aug. 9 on FX, while Archer Season 12 debuts on Wednesday, Aug. 25 on FXX. What We Do In The Shadows Season 3 starts on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on FX. Y: The Last Man, based on the DC Comics series, premieres on Monday, Sept. 13. Lastly, B.J. Novak's untitled anthology series debuts on Thursday, Sept. 16.