Emmy Award winner Edie Falco was cast as Hillary Clinton in the upcoming FX series Impeachment: American Crime Story. The star-studded cast already features Clive Owen as Bill Clinton and Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky. The season will follow the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in 1998.

Impeachment also stars Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge, and Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter, reports Variety. The script is based on A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. This is the third season of American Crime Story, following The People v. O.J. Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace. There were also plans to develop a season on the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, but those were scrapped and Impeachment was chosen as Season 3.

Falco's involvement in the series hints that the former First Lady and Secretary of State will play a bigger role than previously envisioned. Back in 2019, FX CEO John Landgraf told The Hollywood Reporter that Hillary Clinton would not be a major character in the series. "It's really a revisionist history as told through the point of view of these women whose stories did not seem in any way central to the political stakes of what was going on but who became really central to that," Landgraf said at the time. "Hillary is a character in it, but she's not one of the main characters in it."

FX originally planned to air Impeachment in 2020, before the presidential election. However, it was postponed due to executive producer Ryan Murphy's schedule. It was pushed back even further by the coronavirus pandemic. FX has not set a new premiere date, notes THR. The other executive producers include writer Sarah Burgess, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, Hannah Fidell, Paulson, and Feldstein. Lewinsky is among the producers.

Falco won three Emmys for laying Carmela Soprano on HBO's The Sopranos and a fourth Emmy for playing Jackie Peyton on Showtime's Nurse Jackie. She also has two Golden Globes for The Sopranos. She also starred in another true-crime limited series, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders (2017). Last year, she led the short-lived CBS police drama, Tommy. James Cameron cast Falco as Genera Ardmore in his Avatar sequels.