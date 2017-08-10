‘American Crime Story’: Hurricane Katrina Season Delayed

Although American Crime Story enjoyed an avalanche of success with its first installment The People v OJ Simpson, it looks like the next season is hitting a bit of a speed bump.

According to THR, American Crime Story: Katrina has been pushed back to 2018, and will now become the third season of the series.

FX ordered two additional seasons of Ryan Murphy‘s crime series and Katrina was originally set to be the 2017 installment, telling the story of corruption surrounding the devastating hurricane of the same name. Versace, the tale of the fashion designer’s assassination, was set to bow a year later.

That changed this week, when the network announced plans to push Katrina back a full year. The report states that there was trouble scheduling the entire cast, which makes sense when you look at the fully-loaded roster.

Katrina features the talents of Annette Bening, Matthew Broderick, Dennis Quaid, Courtnry B. Vance, Sarah Paulson, and Cuba Gooding Jr. It’s understandable that so there were issues getting all of those stars in one location at one time.

There’s also added time needed to film the storm scenes, and creator Ryan Murphy has been busy filming his new series 911 at Fox.

While this announcement is bad news for Katrina, it means Versace is coming out quicker than expected.

The series has already filmed two episodes, so it’s getting pushed up by a few months. Versace, starring Penelope Cruz, Ricky Martin, Edgar Ramirez, Darren Criss, will air in the early months of 2018.

Both seasons of American Crime Story are coming to FX next year, and there is already a fourth installment in the works. The next season will focus on the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky scandal.

