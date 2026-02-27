‘Happy’s Place’ Star Melissa Peterman Talks ‘Fun’ ‘Reba’ Reunion With JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Exclusive)

Happy’s Place is getting another Reba reunion, and star Melissa Peterman spoke to PopCulture.com about what it was like.

It was previously reported that JoAnna Garcia Swisher will be guest starring in an upcoming episode of the NBC sitcom.

Swisher starred in Reba as Cheyenne Hart, the eldest daughter of Reba McEntire’s Reba Hart, for all six seasons. McEntire and Peterman now star on Happy’s Place, which is co-created by Reba EP Kevin Abbott. The series is also executive produced by much of Reba’s producing team, including Mindy Schultheis, Michael Hanel, and Matt Berry. Swisher is the third Reba star to appear on Happy’s Place, following Steve Howey and Christopher Rich, and for Peterman, it was like “no time had passed.”

“Then we were back in the studio just talking and talking like we always did all day,” she continued. “It was hard to get us to work because we were just talking and catching up all the time. It was lovely. And, Jo is… we all kinda grew up on that show in a way, no matter where we were in our lives. I had my child on that show. I watched JoAnna find love, and Steve met his wife. We all sort of grew up on that show, so our history is so deep. So we talked a lot, and then we told a lot of stories about the show. Probably, well, Belissa [Escobedo] and Tokala [Black Elk] and Rex [Linn] and Pablo [Castelblanco] [were like], ‘We know, we know.’ But it was fun.”

“It was sort of fun because you got to introduce your first family to your new family,” Peterman explained. “And so I was so proud to introduce Jo. And then I was so proud for Jo to meet how beautiful and talented Belissa and Tokala and Pablo and Rex are. So it was sort of like that nervous blind date. Like, ‘Are they gonna like each other?’ And they did. And it’s been really fun having Steve and Chris and Jo come on and walk away saying, ‘You guys have that same feeling that we had, which was something really special,’ and that was pretty great.”

As of now, details surrounding JoAnna Garcia Swisher’s appearance on Happy’s Place have not been shared, but it’s likely more information will be released in the coming weeks. If anything, fans will finally see Cheyenne reuniting with her mom and Barbra Jean, even if it’s not exactly in that capacity. All episodes of Reba are streaming on Hulu. New episodes of Happy’s Place air on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.