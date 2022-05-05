Alycia Debnam-Carey Teases Directing Future Episodes of 'Fear the Walking Dead' (Exclusive)

✖

Alycia Debnam-Carey made her directorial debut this week as she directed Episode 711 of Fear the Walking Dead and now it looks like the 28-year-old actress could direct more episodes of the AMC series in the foreseeable future. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Debnam-Carey was asked if she would do more directing if she had the opportunity.

"Yeah, I think so. It definitely scares me," Debnam-Carey exclusively told PopCulture. "I think having this experience, I was like, wow. It was amazing, and it was incredible, and it was better than I could have imagined, but it was also trial by fire. It was hard. It was really hard. It was a steep learning curve. There was so much I didn't know, but also stuff that you couldn't know without having done it. So, I'm sure the second time around I will understand and know a lot more.

"But it also makes a lot of sense to do this again in an environment that is so supportive and encouraging, and on a show that you know so well. It's a really rare experience and opportunity for someone to forgo a lot of the levels to become a first-time director."

Debnam-Carey has starred in Fear the Walking Dead since the show launched in 2015. She has been nominated for multiple awards for her role as Alicia Clark, and she recently landed the lead role in the upcoming Hulu series Saint X. Debnam-Carey isn't the only Fear the Walking Dead cast member to direct episodes of the show as Lennie James, and Coleman Domingo previously sat in the chair. And Debnam-Carey came to both actors to get advice before she directed the episode.

"I came to both of them before I directed because I was like, 'Please give me any tips I need to know, what should I do?'" Debnam-Carey said. "Both of them of course were so generous and so encouraging, so supportive. Coleman and Lenny both were like, "Just be really, really prepared. Know your staff, know your shit because you need to have all the answers to all the questions and everyone's going to be coming to you with questions. So, make sure you know the script back and front. You need to know everything." Fear the Walking Dead airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.