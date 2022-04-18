'Fear the Walking Dead' Star Alycia Debnam-Carey Teases Alicia's Fate in New Episodes (Exclusive)

✖

Fear the Walking Dead has returned for the second half of Season 7, and Alicia is in an interesting position. In the mid-season finale, which aired in December, Alicia was bitten by a zombie, leading to the amputation of her arm. While she hasn't turned, Alicia is sick and is found unconscious by a deaf musician named Paul (Warren "Wawa" Snipe) in Episode 9, which aired on Sunday. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Alycia Debnam-Carey, who plays Alicia in Fear the Walking Dead, teases her character's fate for the rest of Season 7.

"It's an intense position for Alycia to be in and definitely something that becomes a very driving force for her, going forward," Debnam-Carey exclusive told PopCultiure.com. "I think whenever something like this happens, Pandora's box suddenly is the elephant in the room and open for, suddenly, discussion.

"But I will say it gives us a lot of new territory to start to play with. I think the way we start to suddenly navigate how it is making her feel, the dreams she's suddenly having, the fevers, this new reality she's having to grip with, whether it will affect her long term, if this is something that is imminent, this fatalistic narrative that is now playing in the back of her head is, however, a very driving force now for her. I think it gives us a new range of decisions that she gets to make."

Debnam-Carey is one of the original cast members of Fear the Walking Dead, as he has been with the show for the entire run. Alicia starts as a teenager who struggles with her family situation and has plans to leave the city to start a new life. But when the zombie apocalypse begins, Alicia slowly becomes a strong fighter who has leadership qualities. Season 7 has been an interesting ride for Alicia as she was not seen in the first six episodes after being trapped in Teddy's (John Glover) bunker at the end of Season 6. Now, fans are hoping Alicia can stay alive after the bite.

"I think what is exciting about this is that it does land us in a place where she cements an ideology and is like, I'm going to do this my way now, I'm going to commit to me and I'm going to have an autonomous point of view," Debnam-Carey-said. "And at the same time, having gained from everyone in this huge journey and evolution as a character that she's had, mentors and villains and growing up in this world, she's, at this point, no better suited to commit to herself and have belief in herself. With then that unknown of what would happen with something like the bite, and then having chopped off her arm and if it is too late, if it's not, there is a commitment that comes with that, there is a choice, there are decisions that are being made."