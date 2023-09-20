'All Rise' Kills off Unexpected Character in Season 3, Episode 11

All Rise finally returned to OWN, but it wasn't without an unexpected death. The midseason premiere of the legal drama aired over the weekend. It took place two weeks after the horrible incident at the HOJ. Ness was stabbed, and Luke and Teddy were shot by Brandon Page's righthand man, Leo Sikes. While the midseason premiere, "Unwanted Guest," revealed that all three had survived, there was still one character who didn't survive through the episode. And it was a complete and heartbreaking surprise.

Despite his lupus being in remission, Amy's husband Collier died. Around the same time, Amy told Mark that she was submitting the divorce papers. However, it's unknown if Collier's death will delay their wedding. The death was definitely a surprise, especially since it seemed like Collier was going to be alright. It's also a pretty harsh way to kill someone off. All Rise had led fans to believe for more than a year that either Luke, Teddy, and/or Ness would die. Instead, it would be someone completely different.

Even though Amy was planning on divorcing Collier and marrying Mark, Collier's death will likely affect her moving forward. Since All Rise was canceled, there are only nine episodes left. That doesn't give the show too much wiggle room when it comes to properly telling a story in full when there's a lot to it. However, that doesn't necessarily mean they won't be able to fully tell it. Amy's story will definitely be one to look out for in these remaining episodes. Her relationship with Mark will also be a big one, depending on where she is mentally.

There is still so much in store for these final episodes of All Rise. It's been over a year since the series was last one, and it was quite the waiting game. The cast were released from their contracts earlier this year after their options expired. When it was reported that the show would still air the remainder of Season 3, there was some hope. Until it was officially announced that All Rise had gotten the boot. How these last episodes will go will be interesting to see. Maybe All Rise will be saved once again? For now, it seems like this will be it for Lola Carmichael and co. Fans can watch new episodes of All Rise on Saturdays on OWN before the finale in November.