'All Rise' Reveals Ness and Teddy's Fates After Shooting

All Rise finally returned to OWN for its final batch of episodes over the weekend, and fans finally know what happens after that nail-biting midseason finale. It's been more than a year since All Rise was last on. The eventful episode saw the HOJ overrun by Brandon Page's followers, including Leo Sikes. Leo stabbed Ness and shot Luke and Teddy. The cliffhanger left on three characters' lives hanging in the balance, and the show picked up two weeks after.

It was a waiting game to see whether Ness would turn out okay. While fans were likely happy with the fact that she was still in the hospital when the series returned, her condition wasn't very positive. She was still unconscious as doctors warned Amy, Sara, and Lola that things could take a turn for the worse. Things do start to take a turn for the worse when Ness starts flatlining. By some miracle, however, she recovers and wakes up.

(Photo: Bill Inoshita/CBS via Getty Images)

Despite getting shot and looking pretty bad in the midseason finale, Teddy was back in court by the time the series came back. Though just because he was physically fine, it does not mean he was mentally fine. While in the courtroom with Mark, he would talk back to him or basically yell at the defendant when the cross-examination was already over with. Since this is only just the midseason premiere, it's likely All Rise will continue to highlight Teddy's PTSD he's suffered from the incident.

It's clear that both Ness and Teddy are in for a long recovery ahead of them. It's not just something to get over, so hopefully, the show does a great job in taking things slow and not just rushing over it. That might be a bit hard, considering there are only 10 episodes left in the entire series. It's unknown how these final episodes will go. It is a bit worrisome that there could be some stories left unresolved, which is always the case for canceled shows. However, given how the midseason finale ended, it's also possible there could be some nice wrap-ups for the series finale. It is still a couple of months away, though.

It should be interesting to see how the incident further affects Teddy and, Ness and everyone else as well. It was a pretty scary time at HOJ. That is not something you just get over. There's a lot of recovery and healing that needs to happen, but at least they are all okay, for the most part. New episodes of All Rise air on Saturdays on OWN.