'All Rise' Reportedly Still Airing the Rest of Season 3 Soon Despite Likely Cancellation

Legal drama All Rise has had quite the messy run, but OWN is reportedly still dropping missing episodes of the third season, even despite the very likely cancellation. Back in March, Deadline reported that the cast of the drama had been released by Warner Bros. CBS had canceled the Simone Missick-led drama after two seasons, and OWN picked it up for a 20-episode third season to air in 10-episode batches.

Season 3A completed its run in August 2022, and for a while, it was unknown when 3B would premiere. However, now TVLine says that official word is that Season 3 will continue "this year." There is still no set date or any official confirmation that All Rise is canceled, but at the very least, fans should expect Lola Carmichael and co. to get back into the courtroom, hopefully sometime soon, even if it is for the last time.

Also starring an ensemble cast that includes Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Mendez, Marg Helgenberger, Lindsey Gort, Audrey Corsa, and Reggie Lee and was developed by Greg Spottiswood, All Rise first premiered in September 2019 on CBS. In May 2021, the network canceled the show, but OWN picked it up in September of that year after it was reported that OWN was in negotiation with the show's producing studio, Warner Bros.

All episodes are completed for the second half of Season 3, so it would be easy for OWN to stick it on the schedule if they need a filler due to the writers' strike and possible actors' strike. It's unknown when a date could be announced for it, but since it sounds like All Rise will very possibly return this year, a date shouldn't be too far off. Though fans will still have to worry about the likely cancellation that will also take place, but hopefully, that also isn't too far away. Even if the show is canceled, it would be nice to know sooner rather than later.

Hopefully, a premiere date for All Rise's remaining episodes is announced soon, but all episodes are streaming on both Hulu and Max, so at least fans will be able to catch up in the meantime to keep occupied. Since networks are still continuously making renewal and cancellation decisions, as well, hopefully, it won't be long before OWN announces the fate for All Rise, whether it's good or bad.