‘All American’ Season 2 Just Got 3 Extra Episodes

Fans of the CW’s All American who were hoping for a successful second season have just received news that the football-centric show will be making an extended stay on their television screens. According to Deadline, the CW has ordered three more episodes, which brings the second season to 16 episodes. This matches the number of episodes from the first season.

This decision comes on the heels of a second-season debut in which All American registered series-high viewership numbers with 926,000 people tuning in. Compared to the series debut in 2018, the show saw a 95 percent increase in adults 18-34 and a 66 percent increase in adults 18-49.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Considering that the majority of shows avoid 22-episode seasons, this extended run of All American will be considered a full season.

Today has been such a great day news wise. Becky is finally releasing her first album and All American just got a order for 3 more episodes!!! pic.twitter.com/eWLNBRVZ5R — Maya (@Lotsofluvlynae) October 8, 2019

Set in South L.A. and inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger, All American follows a rising high school football player who is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High. As he transitions to this new life, the wins, losses, and struggles of two families from Compton and Beverly Hills are put on full display. This opportunity was originally painted as the method for getting out of “the hood,” but Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) found a new family.

In Season 2, James is a football state champion, but he has a decision to make about his future. Does he stay in Beverly Hills with the new friends and relationships that he has formed while playing for coach Billy Baker (Taye Diggs), or does he return to South L.A.? His father, Corey (Chad Coleman), is now the head coach of the South Crenshaw Chargers.

With three new episodes in hand, the CW show will have time to work through this storyline, as well as many others, while setting the stage for a potential third season. The show appears to have found a new life after drawing viewers on Netflix over the summer and a strong second season could encourage the CW to keep All American rolling into a third season.

All American is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and John A. Norris.

Photo Credit: Art Streiber/The CW